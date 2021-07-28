Daring Brings Plant-Based Chicken To Whole Foods Market

Daring will add to Whole Foods Market's renowned portfolio of premium ingredient products with its Original Pieces and Original Breaded Pieces, both available in 8 oz. packages. Daring products are 100% plant-based, high-protein (11-14g per serving) and made of all natural non-GMO ingredients.

"Entering such an iconic retailer that is known for its healthy, high-quality products is a major milestone for Daring," said Justin Neal, Head of Retail at Daring. "Whole Foods Market is the pinnacle of better-for-you products and they have been a huge proponent of the plant-based food category. We're thrilled that Daring will now be available to their loyal customers."

The expansion into Whole Foods Market comes on the heels of Daring's $40M Series B funding round in May 2021, led by D1 Capital Partners. Global entertainer Drake also joined the round, along with existing investors Maveron and Palm Tree Crew to support Daring's leading position in the plant-based industry and expansion into more retailers nationwide.

In addition to Whole Foods Market, Daring has added more than 1,000 retail locations this year, including Kroger, Wegmans, Bristol Farms and Erewhon. Daring will add additional national retailers to its roster in the coming months, increasing consumer accessibility through both brick-and-mortar and direct-to-consumer offerings.

For more information about Daring, visit daring.com and follow on Instagram at @daringfoods . Interested in joining the team? Connect with Daring on LinkedIn for employment opportunities!

About Daring:

Daring is the leader in clean plant-based chicken. Daring was founded by Ross Mackay in 2018 with a clear goal in mind: to remove chicken from our food system. Daring launched in the U.S. in 2020 with its mission to create a more sustainable, delicious, and nutritious plant-based protein option for an audience that consumes chicken multiple times per week. Daring Pieces are available in Original Pieces, Lemon & Herb Pieces, Cajun Pieces, and Original Breaded Pieces. Daring products are 100% plant-based with 11-14g of protein per serving and all natural non-GMO ingredients.

Daring has been featured in major U.S publications such as Fast Company, TechCrunch, Forbes, Thrillist, and more. In December 2020, Daring's founder earned the Forbes 30-Under-30 designation within the Food & Drink category. Daring is available via direct-to-consumer on www.daring.com and in retailers nationwide including Sprouts Farmers Market, Gelson's, Fresh Thyme, Erewhon, Roots Market, Wegmans, Bristol Farms, Foxtrot and Whole Foods Market. Additionally, Daring can be added as a protein option in both Imperfect Foods and Sun Basket subscriptions, as well as in Just Salad restaurant locations nationwide. For more info, visit Daring.com and follow along on social at @daringfoods.

