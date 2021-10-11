Daring Cities 2021: Urban leaders define their demands in tackling the climate emergency ahead of COP26

More than 1500 urban leaders, practitioners and partners from 100 countries joined the five-day Daring Cities forum, co-designed by ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability (ICLEI) and the City of Bonn, to set out an action plan to tackle the climate emergency. Urban leaders who are already actively embracing the change delivered a Call for Transformation for effective and transparent collaboration to tackle the crisis.

To bring urban leaders' demands to the international decision-making level, ICLEI will convey the Call for Transformation to various international processes throughout Urban October and UNFCCC COP26 in Glasgow.

"Daring Cities 2021 continues to act as the space for local and regional governments to make their voices heard, to build capacity and share experiences," said Gino Van Begin, ICLEI's Secretary General. "The only way forward is to urgently and collectively reverse this dangerous trend in global warming and drastically re-orient the economic and social patterns of our daily lives, re-design our built environment, align with nature and restore our natural systems. Through our Call for Transformation and the collection of best 'daring' practices, we will link and present these outcomes of Daring Cities 2021 to the Climate COP26 in Glasgow and beyond," he continued.

Representatives from nearly 300 local and regional governments participated in the event and shared their global, diverse experience of bringing bold climate action to their cities, towns, and regions as a response to the climate crisis.

Daring Cities 2021 is supported by Bonn, the Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) in Germany, the Foundation for International Dialogue of the Savings Bank in Bonn, the Ministry of the Environment of the Government of Japan, and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) of Germany.

