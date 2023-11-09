Daring Food Introduces Game-Changing Line of Better-For-You Frozen Entrées

Daring's New Frozen Entrées are Redefining the Concept of Convenient, Healthy, Plant-Based Meals with a range of five inventive options, including an exclusive collaboration with Fly by Jing. 

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daring, the pioneering force of plant-based chicken, is unveiling an exciting expansion of its latest culinary breakthrough: frozen entrée meals. Known for its plant-based alternative that is made from a short list of simple ingredients and authentically replicates the taste and texture of traditional chicken, Daring is now taking a bold step forward with its latest innovation that is quicker than takeout, easier than cooking chicken, and sure to satisfy shoppers cravings.   

Available nationwide, Daring's frozen entrées are 100% plant-based, gluten-free, and offer impressive nutritional value with over 16 grams of protein per meal. These entrées are the go-to choice for health-conscious shoppers seeking both taste and nutritional balance, with calorie counts ranging from 350 to 460 for the entire meal. The best part? Say goodbye to lengthy preparation times—a hot, delicious meal will be ready in the microwave in just 3.5 minutes. The most time-consuming part is deciding which of the five varieties to pick:  

  • Daring x Fly by Jing Fried Rice Plant Chicken Bowl: Available exclusively at Target stores, the Daring and Fly by Jing Plant Chicken Bowl is a spicy fried rice-inspired option, perfect for a convenient on-the-go lunch or dinner. It features wholesome ingredients like fluffy white rice, peas, carrots, and a blend of Fly By Jing's Sichuan Chili Crisp and Daring's Original Plant Chicken Pieces. 

  • Spicy Fajita Plant Chicken Bowl: Spice up your day with fire roasted peppers and onions, tender white rice, a spicy fajita rub, and Daring's Cajun Plant Chicken pieces.  
      
  • Teriyaki Plant Chicken Bowl: This dish combines tender broccoli florets, fluffy white rice, and a sweet and savory teriyaki sauce, all paired with Daring's Teriyaki Plant Chicken pieces. 
     
  • Harvest Plant Chicken Bowl: Made with roasted sweet potatoes, kale, tender brown rice, a bright herby chimichurri sauce, and Daring's Original Plant Chicken Pieces—this light and fresh bowl is sure to become your new favorite go-to. 
     
  • Penne Primavera Bowl: Bursting with vibrant herbs and aromatic garlic, this bowl combines gluten-free pasta, tender zucchini, crisp peas, roasted peppers, and Daring's Original Plant Chicken pieces. 

"We've always been on a mission to transform the category by offering delicious plant-based options that embrace diverse tastes and dietary preferences," said Ross Mackay, CEO & Founder of Daring Foods. "Our latest frozen entrée bowls represent a significant step forward in redefining plant-based cuisine while staying true to our commitment to authenticity and simplicity." 

Since its inception, Daring has been steadfast in its mission to rethink and replace animal-based chicken within the food system. To achieve this, Daring's revolutionary approach incorporates a short list of simple ingredients (only 6 in their Original Plant Chicken Pieces to be exact), providing a true better-for-you alternative to the category. Today, Daring Plant Chicken Pieces & Wings and its newest Frozen Entrée Bowls can be found nationwide in stores, including Sprouts Farmer's Market, Publix, and Target. Visit their Store Locator to find Daring products at a store near you or visit Daring's website to learn more.  

About Daring 
Founded in 2020 by Ross Mackay, Daring leads the category as the #1 unbreaded plant-based chicken on the market, committed to rethinking and removing chicken from the global food system. With the backing of renowned figures like Drake and Naomi Osaka, the award-winning brand has garnered global recognition and is nationally available in over 15,000 retail stores, including Whole Foods, Walmart, Albertsons, Target, Sprouts, Publix, Amazon Fresh, and more. Daring offers a uniquely textured and tasty 1:1 substitute for chicken, made with a short list of simple ingredients. Their vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO Plant Chicken Pieces and Wings are seasoned to perfection and come in six flavor-packed signature spice blends: Original, Cajun, Teriyaki, Lemon & Herb Pieces, Buffalo, and Breaded Plant Chicken Wings. Additionally, they've introduced a new line of five delicious Frozen Entrée bowls, led by an exclusive brand collaboration with Fly by Jing. To learn more, follow Daring on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Tik Tok , or visit www.daring.com.  

