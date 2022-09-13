Daring Women Who Change the World: Inspirational Book from Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation

KENSINGTON, N.H., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiration from great women leaders is captured in Daring Women Who Change the World. The quote-of-the-day book is published by the Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, which helps over 200 organizations led by women leaders worldwide.

Daring Women Who Change the World is dedicated to the daring women supported by the Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation and highlights words of wit or wisdom from women leaders across a wide spectrum. The book is divided by the four seasons in honor of the Indigenous medicine wheel or circle representing the cycles of life. It starts with spring when many Indigenous groups mark the beginning of the year.

"We have always believed that daring leaders are the most important thing for a stronger community and a healthier planet," said Harriet Lewis, Chair, Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, which helps over 200 organizations led by women leaders worldwide.

Daring Women Who Change the World is available for $12.99 per copy, plus $2.00 shipping. For more information, visit www.alnoba.org/DaringWomen.

All book profits will be donated to the Grand Circle Foundation to support Ukrainian refugees. Funds will be used to provide food, shelter and provisions for the women and children living in the Apart Hostel in Wroclaw, Poland. Currently 70 children (age 5-15), 15 infants and 65 women live in the hostel. Grand Circle Foundation has donated more than $2 million this year to support women and children impacted by the war in Ukraine.

To learn more about Alnoba and women's leadership training, contact Wendy Manning at [email protected]

About Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation

Alnoba, in Kensington, New Hampshire, is the base for Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation. Today, Alnoba's 600 acres include 10 miles of trails, wildlife habitats, cabins, sculptures, and ropes and aerial courses.

The Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation transforms people's lives and builds strong communities by empowering young people, developing courageous leaders and creating strong alliances with key strategic partners to help save the earth we share. Since 1981, the Foundation has donated more than $225M to over 500 environmental and social justice projects in 50 countries around the world. The organization's work is focused on Boston, MA, Kensington, NH and within the global villages where Grand Circle Corporation travels. For more information about Alnoba, please contact Wendy Manning at [email protected].

SOURCE Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation