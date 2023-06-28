Dario Amodei Earns WTF Innovators Award

News provided by

QuHarrison Terry

28 Jun, 2023, 12:25 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuHarrison Terry presents Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, with the WTF Innovators Award for his contributions to pushing the AI frontier and making AI safety a priority of his research and deployment of products.

The WTF Innovators Award recognizes excellence at the precipice of societal change, with the inaugural class focusing on AI innovators. As a memento, each of the 34 awardees are gifted a featured song by QuHarrison Terry and Genesis Renji. We present "Stay Secure", produced by Nimso, to Dario Amodei.

Listen to "Stay Secure": https://qt.lnk.to/StaySecurePr

Anthropic is an AI safety and research company that develops large-scale AI systems for general purpose use cases. They are guided by a philosophy of safety, as outlined in their Constitutional AI policy. Their research focuses on studying the safety properties at this technological frontier in order to create safer, steerable, and more reliable models.

Their public-use generative AI product, Claude, is one of the world's foremost general-purpose AI assistants. Claude differentiates itself with a 100k token context window, which means the LLM has a context memory of about 75k words of input.

In May 2023, Anthropic raised a $450 million Series C funding round led by Spark Capital with participation from Google, Salesforce Ventures, Sound Ventures, Zoom Ventures, and others.

Anthropic partnered with Scale to offer their AI models at scale to enterprise clients. The partnership lets customers leverage Scale's services such as expert prompt engineering, model validation, security, and data connectors to gain an enterprise-ready solution to work with Generative AI responsibly.

"Dario Amodei has a keen sense of the risks that AI poses organizationally and macroeconomically. Safety is on everyone's mind and he's made it a priority. Not to mention, he has experience leading the top AI companies and communicating these values into their AI products, which is why he should be on everyone's radar," said QuHarrison Terry.

Prior to founding Anthropic, Dario Amodei worked as a Research Scientist at Baidu focusing on the DeepSpeech2 series of speech recognition models among other NLP projects. He later joined the Google Brain team. In July 2016, Amodei joined OpenAI where he headed the AI Safety Team, eventually becoming the VP of Research and overseeing the development of the GPT-2 and GPT-3 LLMs.

Ryan Cowdrey
505-333-9117
[email protected]com

SOURCE QuHarrison Terry

Also from this source

Aidan Gomez Earns WTF Innovators Award

Sharif Shameem Earns WTF Innovators Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.