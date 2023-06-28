SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuHarrison Terry presents Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic , with the WTF Innovators Award for his contributions to pushing the AI frontier and making AI safety a priority of his research and deployment of products.

The WTF Innovators Award recognizes excellence at the precipice of societal change, with the inaugural class focusing on AI innovators. As a memento, each of the 34 awardees are gifted a featured song by QuHarrison Terry and Genesis Renji. We present "Stay Secure", produced by Nimso , to Dario Amodei.

Listen to "Stay Secure": https://qt.lnk.to/StaySecurePr

Anthropic is an AI safety and research company that develops large-scale AI systems for general purpose use cases. They are guided by a philosophy of safety, as outlined in their Constitutional AI policy. Their research focuses on studying the safety properties at this technological frontier in order to create safer, steerable, and more reliable models.

Their public-use generative AI product, Claude, is one of the world's foremost general-purpose AI assistants. Claude differentiates itself with a 100k token context window, which means the LLM has a context memory of about 75k words of input.

In May 2023, Anthropic raised a $450 million Series C funding round led by Spark Capital with participation from Google, Salesforce Ventures, Sound Ventures, Zoom Ventures, and others.

Anthropic partnered with Scale to offer their AI models at scale to enterprise clients. The partnership lets customers leverage Scale's services such as expert prompt engineering, model validation, security, and data connectors to gain an enterprise-ready solution to work with Generative AI responsibly.

"Dario Amodei has a keen sense of the risks that AI poses organizationally and macroeconomically. Safety is on everyone's mind and he's made it a priority. Not to mention, he has experience leading the top AI companies and communicating these values into their AI products, which is why he should be on everyone's radar," said QuHarrison Terry .

Prior to founding Anthropic, Dario Amodei worked as a Research Scientist at Baidu focusing on the DeepSpeech2 series of speech recognition models among other NLP projects. He later joined the Google Brain team. In July 2016, Amodei joined OpenAI where he headed the AI Safety Team, eventually becoming the VP of Research and overseeing the development of the GPT-2 and GPT-3 LLMs.

