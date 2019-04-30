DarioⓇ Becomes a Member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance

WASHINGTON and CAESAREA, Israel, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital therapeutics innovator, DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO ), today announced that it is now a member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) (www.DTxAlliance.org).

Dario's acceptance to the DTA as a new member demonstrates its commitment to the core principles of the DTA - encouraging data-driven integration and utilization of digital therapeutics across the healthcare industry, engaging patients and enabling healthcare providers to intelligently manage and expand the delivery and quality of patient care, optimizing clinical treatment pathways, enhancing patient outcomes, increasing overall healthcare value and educating patients, providers, payers, and other healthcare industry stakeholders, on the value and improved health outcomes delivered through digital therapeutics.

As a company, Dario offers patients and clinicians a unique combination of a user mobile application, that engages and educates its users on topics ranging from diabetes management to healthy nutrition and exercise, with a platform that allows healthcare professionals to access this data and provide recommendations. Data comes from devices such as the acclaimed Dario 3-in-1 blood glucose meter or native mobile applications, for example, the Health app of Apple®. Dario is an open system and accepts connections to several third-party devices and external health coaches to deliver aggregated analytics, demonstrating the efficacy of its interventions.

"We were delighted to find that the values and goals of Dario are completely aligned with those of the DTA in terms of direct delivery of personalized treatment interventions to patients," commented Erez Raphael, DarioHealth's CEO. "Indeed, Dario aims to slow the progression of chronic conditions via interventions that combine data, hardware, software and service. Dario uses best development practices in agile development, constantly incorporating feedback from its end users. Leveraging this real-world evidence, Dario regularly publishes studies demonstrating clinical evidence of its results and top levels of customer satisfaction."

"We appreciate Dario joining the Digital Therapeutics Alliance. We expect our members to contribute to improving the overall healthcare industry by delivering clinically-meaningful outcomes, through technology-driven interventions, in order to create a better everyday experience for patients and clinicians," said Megan Coder, Executive Director of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance.

About the Digital Therapeutics Alliance

The Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) is a global non-profit trade association with the mission of broadening the understanding, adoption, and integration of clinically-validated digital therapeutics into healthcare through education, advocacy, and research. To learn more please visit: www.dtxalliance.org.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing the way people manage their health across the chronic condition spectrum. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, we developed a novel approach that empowers individuals to adjust their lifestyle in a personalized way. Our Cross Functional Team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Already one of the highest rated diabetes solutions, its user-centric approach is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets.

