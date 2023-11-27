Dario Contracts with New Employer for Cardiometabolic Solution

Demand for Dario's integrated cardiometabolic solution continues to grow as employers grappling with the surge in GLP-1 medication utilization search for proven ways to change health behaviors

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, announced today a new contract to provide its cardiometabolic solution to an employer (the "Employer") beginning in January 2024.

The Employer, a national financial and business services company, selected Dario to improve the cardiometabolic health of its population with an integrated solution for diabetes, pre-diabetes, weight management and hypertension along with tailored support for employees taking a GLP-1, or anti-obesity, medications. Dario combines intelligent technologies and expert human support to deliver highly personalized experiences using insights from ten years of consumer engagement and is proven, in prior studies, to provide sustainable improvements in clinical outcomes.

"Dario is seeing increased interest in our proven ability to help people achieve better cardiometabolic health through sustained behavior change, a requirement for people using medications such as GLP-1s. We are excited to support our new client's business goals with effective and easy-to-use solutions which we believe employees will love," said Rick Anderson, President of Dario.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit https://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected timing of the launch of the solution, the benefits that may be realized by members using Dario's solutions, and the observed increased demand for Dario's integrated cardiometabolic solution. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

