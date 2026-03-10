Dario Demonstrates Clinically Meaningful Blood Glucose Improvements and Personalized Glycemic Trajectories Across 22,000+ Users: Machine Learning Study Findings Published in Frontiers in Digital Health

Findings reinforce that engagement data provide clinical signals directly impacting ROI

Analysis further reveals specific frequency of measurements that drive clinical outcomes and bend the cost curve

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (the "Company", "DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leader in global digital health, today announced the publication of new peer-reviewed research in Frontiers in Digital Health demonstrating substantial and sustained blood glucose improvements among users of the Dario platform.

The observational study, titled "Machine learning and engagement insights for personalized blood glucose management," analyzed real-world data from 22,414 adults with type 2 diabetes and baseline blood glucose levels in the high-risk range. Using advanced machine learning ("ML") models and longitudinal mixed-effects analyses, researchers identified distinct glycemic trajectories moderated by demographic, clinical and engagement factors.

By applying generalized linear mixed-effects tree models, researchers uncovered key moderating factors that influence glycemic improvement. Importantly, outcomes suggested broad across diverse user populations, as demonstrated with no meaningful body mass index ("BMI") difference across ethnicities. Higher levels of digital engagement – specifically frequent blood glucose monitoring and lifestyle activities tags – were associated with stronger, more durable glycemic improvements. A key, actionable insight identified 12 measurements per month as a threshold of glycemic improvement.

"Our findings reinforce that engagement is not just a usage metric – it is a clinical signal," said Yifat Hershcovitz, PhD, VP Clinical & Scientific Affairs at Dario and senior author of the study. "We observed a substantial early reduction in blood glucose followed by sustained stabilization, particularly among users who monitored consistently and engaged with lifestyle tools. Machine learning enables us to translate these patterns into adaptive, data-driven strategies that optimize long-term diabetes management."

"This study demonstrates that digital health platforms can move beyond one-size-fits-all approaches," said Omar Manejwala, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Dario. "By applying machine learning to real-world data at scale, we can identify which users respond best, when intervention is most impactful and how engagement behaviors influence outcomes. These insights allow us to personalize support dynamically and improve blood glucose management in a clinically meaningful way."

For employers, health plans and risk-bearing provider organizations seeking scalable, evidence-based solutions, the published findings underscore Dario's ability to translate real-world data into measurable clinical impact for clients.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

