Dario Expands GLP-1 Solution Client Base with New Employer Contract

Dario's leading behavior change solutions continue to win interest in the employer, payer and pharmaceutical markets

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, announced today a new contract with a national employer to provide its cardiometabolic solution with integrated support for GLP-1s to employees beginning in the third quarter of 2024.

The employer, a leader in environmental services, selected Dario's cardiometabolic suite to address multiple health conditions, including diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension and weight management needs, including integrated support for those employees taking a GLP-1 medication. Dario's proven ability to drive sustainable behavior change is key to helping employees achieve successful outcomes while taking a GLP-1, as research shows that 68% of people stop taking these medications within a year, putting them at high-risk of regaining the weight lost.1

Dario is proven to drive sustainable behavior change using billions of data insights gathered from a decade of consumer engagement to deliver highly personalized journeys that keep members engaged over time. The enhanced engagement capabilities inherited from the Company's acquisition of Twill bolster Dario's ability to engage members for long-term success with enhanced behavioral support.

"The challenges associated with GLP-1s make a behavior change support program critical for any payer or employer in order to deliver alongside access to the medications. Dario's expertise in utilizing its platform to support behavior change and proven outcomes gives employers confidence in our ability to drive lasting results, especially now as we integrated Twill engagement capabilities and behavioral support with access to providers and peer-to-peer communities as integrated components in Dario's intelligent platform," said Steven Nelson, Chief Commercial Officer at Dario. "We believe that employers, payers and pharmaceutical companies see tremendous value in the combination of Dario and Twill as an integrated offering to help solve the urgent challenges of GLP-1 management. In fact, we expect at least ten of our employer clients to adopt our integrated offering in the next quarter or so to leverage the power of our enhanced multi-chronic condition platform."

1 Year-Two Real-World Analysis of Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Agonist (GLP-1) Obesity Treatment Adherence and Persistency, Prime Therapeutics/Magellan RX Management, 2024

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected timing of the launch of the solution, the benefits that may be realized by members using Dario's solutions, its belief that its expertise in utilizing its platform to support behavior change and proven outcomes gives employers confidence in its ability to drive lasting results, especially as it now integrates Twill's engagement capabilities on its platform and that it expects at least 10 of its employer clients will adopt its integrated offering in the next quarter or so to leverage the power of its enhanced multi-chronic platform. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Mary Mooney

VP Marketing

[email protected]

+1-312-593-4280

DarioHealth Investor Relations Contact

Kat Parrella

Investor Relations Manager

[email protected]

+315-378-6922

Media Contact

Scott Stachowiak

[email protected]

+1-646-942-5630

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920436/DarioHealth_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.