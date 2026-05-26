Dario More Than Doubles Addressable Market in Solera Health's Network via Expanded Hypertension Program, With Dario Now Reaching Greater Than 500,000 Eligible Lives

Expansion driven by highly successful partnership based on Dario's consistent ability to engage members and deliver scalable value across cardiometabolic conditions

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (the "Company", "DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leader in global digital health, today announced that its largest network partner to date, Solera Health, a leading digital health network connecting curated solutions to employers, health plans and other payers, has broadened Dario's digital health offerings on its platform to include an expanded hypertension program. Hypertension represents one of the largest unmet needs in healthcare, affecting nearly half of all U.S. adults, and by extending program reach into pre-hypertensive members through Stage 2 hypertension, Dario more than doubles its addressable market within the Solera network.

"This expansion reflects a meaningful evolution in the economics of our Solera relationship, further reinforcing Dario's position as a select in-network partner within Solera's carefully curated digital network," said Steven Nelson, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Dario. "By going deeper across all stages of hypertension, we are accessing a materially larger population and tying revenue more directly to longitudinal outcomes, which strengthens both predictability and long-term value creation."

"Dario has consistently demonstrated the ability to engage members and translate that engagement into meaningful outcomes," said John Santelli, Chief Executive Officer of Solera Health. "As we continue to curate a high-quality, outcomes-focused network for our clients, Dario stands out for its ability to deliver scalable value across cardiometabolic conditions. Expanding the hypertension program reach strengthens our offering and helps clients address one of the most prevalent and costly health challenges facing their populations."

Dario's core capabilities include its AI-driven engagement engine, connected devices and personalized human coaching, all of which support sustained behavior change and improved cardiometabolic outcomes over time. Members are supported through a structured, year-long experience with the opportunity for continued engagement, enabling durable results and recurring revenue.

Strategic Highlights:

Expanded access: Entry into a large, predominantly non-diabetic hypertension population

Entry into a large, predominantly non-diabetic hypertension population Channel leverage: Scalable growth through Solera's established payer and employer relationships

Scalable growth through Solera's established payer and employer relationships Modular adoption: Incremental upsell opportunities via client-elected program extensions

Incremental upsell opportunities via client-elected program extensions Outcomes alignment: Revenue tied directly to engagement and clinical improvement

Revenue tied directly to engagement and clinical improvement Multiplier effect: Tackling cardiometabolic (CMB) conditions in parallel affords heightened clinical improvements and downstream cost savings

Tackling cardiometabolic (CMB) conditions in parallel affords heightened clinical improvements and downstream cost savings Value-based framework model: Program structured around meaningful engagement and clinical outcomes

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected impact and expansion of the Company's relationship with Solera Health, the anticipated increase in Dario's addressable market and eligible member population, the potential for recurring and outcomes-based revenue opportunities, the expected benefits and adoption of Dario's hypertension and cardiometabolic solutions, the ability of Dario's platform to improve engagement, clinical outcomes and member retention, the potential for downstream healthcare cost savings and long-term value creation, the Company's ability to expand relationships with payers, employers and network partners, and the expected scalability and commercial growth of Dario's digital health platform. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contacts

Michael Lipari

SVP Corporate Development

[email protected]

+1-201-785-6310

Rob Halpern

SVP Marketing

[email protected]

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SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.