Dario Presents Four Studies at American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions Highlighting Commercial and Clinical Value of its Digital Health Platform

Data from a total of 27 studies presented at ADA over 8 years reinforce Dario's strategic move closer to care, expanding revenue model into claims-based and outcomes-driven payments serving health plans, employers and other enterprise buyers

Weight loss of 6.4% with Dario alone, and 14.3% when combined with a GLP-1 at 12 months, exceeding benchmarks based on medications alone

44.8% of high-risk diabetes users achieved at least a 1% eA1c reduction at 12 months

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (the "Company", "DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leader in global digital health, today announced presentation of four studies at the American Diabetes Association's ("ADA") Scientific Sessions highlighting the clinical and economic value of sustained engagement on its platform across high-risk cardiometabolic populations.

Taken together, the studies reinforce a clear commercial message for payers, employers and other enterprise buyers: when high-risk members stay engaged with Dario's platform, outcomes improve in ways that can translate into lower cost of care, stronger member retention and greater long-term value. Across the four studies, Dario observed meaningful reductions in inpatient utilization among high-risk members with diabetes, hypertension and obesity, strong weight outcomes with and without GLP-1 therapy, improved glycemic control and a clear link between consistent engagement and better results.

The findings support Dario's core enterprise thesis: sustained engagement in a single cardiometabolic digital platform can produce measurable clinical improvement across overlapping chronic conditions, while reducing avoidable utilization and the cost and complexity of managing multiple point solutions. The growing body of data including 27 studies presented at the ADA alone over the past eight years supports Dario's next strategic growth phase moving closer to care--demonstrating the platform's impact on clinical outcomes and positioning the Company to participate in the medical spend associated with those outcomes.

Among the findings, when compared with the control group, participants experienced 0.23 fewer hospitalizations per patient per year ("PPPY"), highlighting Dario's potential to reduce acute healthcare utilization. In a prior Dario study, similar improvements were associated with estimated payer savings of approximately $5,077 per participant per year. Additional data showed that Dario's digital health intervention alone delivered 6.4% weight loss at 12 months, while combining Dario with GLP-1 therapy produced 14.3% weight loss, exceeding real-world pharmacotherapy-only benchmarks. Dario also found that 44.8% of high-risk diabetes users achieved at least a 1% eA1c reduction at 12 months, while consistent engagement predicted both weight loss and glycemic improvement.

"These studies reinforce the central promise of Dario's platform: sustained engagement can drive measurable clinical improvement in high-risk cardiometabolic populations," said Lara Dodo, Chief Operations Officer of Dario. "For enterprise buyers, the value is not just better individual outcomes. It's the ability to address diabetes, hypertension, obesity and weight management through one integrated platform rather than a fragmented set of point solutions."

"What stands out across all four studies is the consistency of the signal," said Yifat Hershcovitz, PhD, VP Clinical & Scientific Affairs at Dario. "Whether the focus is utilization, weight or glycemic control, the data show that members who stay meaningfully engaged can achieve important improvements. That reinforces the value of combining personalized digital support, connected monitoring and coaching in a way that helps sustain healthy behaviors over time."

The four presentations further underscore Dario's platform approach to cardiometabolic care. Dario's core capabilities include its AI-driven engagement engine, connected devices and personalized human coaching, which together are designed to support sustained behavior change across diabetes, hypertension and weight management. For enterprise customers, the findings also strengthen the case for solutions that can deliver measurable outcomes across overlapping chronic conditions rather than addressing each condition in isolation.

Strategic highlights include:

High-risk population impact: Demonstrated inpatient-utilization improvement in members with diabetes, hypertension and obesity

Economic relevance: Findings support the potential for avoided admission costs and broader payer savings

Weight-management performance: Strong 12-month weight outcomes both as a standalone digital intervention and in combination with GLP-1 therapy

therapy Engagement differentiation: Consistent engagement predicted stronger clinical outcomes, reinforcing Dario's platform design and long-term habit-building model

Cardiometabolic breadth: Evidence of value across multiple related conditions and outcome categories within a single platform

About DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO)



DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the potential clinical and economic benefits of the Company's platform; the potential for sustained engagement to improve clinical outcomes, reduce healthcare utilization and lower cost of care; the potential for payer savings and member retention benefits; the expansion of its revenue model toward claims-based and outcomes-driven reimbursement opportunities; the Company's ability to participate in value-based healthcare arrangements; the scalability and effectiveness of its cardiometabolic platform; the benefits of its AI-driven engagement engine, connected devices and personalized coaching; and the Company's growth, commercialization and future revenue opportunities. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contacts

Michael Lipari

SVP Corporate Development

[email protected]

+1-201-785-6310

Rob Halpern

SVP Marketing

[email protected]

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SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.