Dario Publishes Two New Peer-Reviewed Studies Demonstrating Impact of Digital Behavioral Health

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, announced today two new studies published in the leading peer-reviewed journal for digital health and medicine, Journal of Internet Medicine (JMIR), including a Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) demonstrating the impact of a digital stress reduction program for teens.

Digital Tools Reduce Stress and Brooding in Teens in a Randomized Control Trial

The first study uses the gold standard in research, a randomized controlled clinical trial (RCT), to demonstrate the impacts of a self-guided Digital Mental Health Intervention (DMHI) for teens. Teens engaged in the DMHI saw significant improvements in perceived stress, brooding and loneliness compared to the group waiting for access, demonstrating the potential for digital stress management programs as an effective alternative to in-person programs.

The analysis followed a group of 303 teens with elevated levels of stress and rumination (i.e. brooding) during a 12-week period to understand whether a digital stress management program developed for teens provides an effective intervention.

Teens were randomly assigned to either a test group receiving a self-guided DMHI or a control group that waited for access during the time period of the study. The test group engaged in the DMHI received access to various evidence-based activities drawn from therapeutic modalities such as cognitive behavioral therapy, positive psychology, and mindfulness. Levels of perceived stress and brooding were assessed at 4 weeks, 8 weeks and 12 weeks in both the test and control groups.

Digital Engagement with Relaxation Tools and Reduction of Stress

The second study, published in JMIR Formative Research, examined the relationship between the use of relaxation tools such as breathing exercises and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)-based videos in a digital behavioral health solution and the level of stress reduction.

Stress levels were evaluated on a group of 490 people engaged in Dario's digital behavioral health solution with moderate and higher levels of stress at the beginning of a 10-week period. A significant reduction in stress levels was observed in the first 6 weeks and that reduction was maintained through the following 4 weeks of engagement. Users who engaged in both digital CBT-based videos and breathing exercises as a relaxation tool saw a significant moderating effect on general levels of stress, on perceived sense of burden and on lack of productivity, demonstrating the impact digital relaxation tools can have for people as part of a personalized behavioral health program.

"Digital solutions for mental health offer tremendous value as a convenient means of accessing proven treatment and support, especially for those at higher risk of experiencing a mental health need, such as people living with chronic conditions or teenagers. Better understanding of how different components impact outcomes is critical to helping further personalize mental health experiences in meaningful ways, and we are thrilled to see these research efforts published in JMIR," said Yifat Hershcovitz, PhD., Vice President of Clinical and Scientific Affairs at Dario.

"Our latest RCT demonstrates the positive impact digital mental health solutions can offer, in particular for teens where access to in-person care is particularly challenging. We believe that sharing real-world evidence is critically important as the market increasingly looks for technology to address more than access, and studies like this help demonstrate how digital solutions can better impact," said Omar Manejwala, M.D., Chief Medical Officer.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

