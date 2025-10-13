Dario Signs 6 New Employer Clients Representing Tens of Thousands of Lives Deepening its Leadership in Value-Based Care

New clients span multiple industries and underscore broad increasing demand for Dario's multi-condition digital health platform

Innovative new pricing model is highly attractive to prospective clients – supports Dario's continued market momentum and leading position as value-based solution provider

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, today announced the addition of six (6) new employer clients to its growing portfolio, underscoring accelerating demand for integrated, multi-condition digital health solutions that improve health and reduce costs, as well as the deployment of a new pricing model that deepens the Company's value-based care strategy. This value-based pricing framework ties payments directly to member engagement and clinical progress – a structure that aims to help clients navigate costs by leveraging Dario's industry leading platform that delivers 5X return on investment ("ROI") and approximately $5,000 annual saving per Dario user.

The newly added employers span multiple sectors, including manufacturing, education, advertising, and professional services, representing tens of thousands of newly covered employees nationwide. Organizations include a multinational building materials manufacturer with more than 6,000 U.S.-based employees, a national education nonprofit providing curriculum and professional development support to thousands of educators, a global advertising and media conglomerate with a strong U.S. employee base, and one of the largest public-school districts in the U.S., employing more than 40,000 teachers and staff.

Agreements with 3 of the 6 new clients utilize a milestone-based framework that ties payments directly to member engagement and clinical progress. This results-focused model makes it significantly easier for clients to align costs, in-year, with real clinical outcomes, and facilitates their ongoing transition to value-based care – without adding burdensome administrative complexity.

Uniquely positioned in the digital health industry to deliver value-based care, Dario has 92 peer reviewed studies, more than any other company in the industry, demonstrating improved health outcomes and reduced spending. Dario's value-based pricing can deliver improved economics for its clients while further accelerating the Company's market penetration.

These new clients chose Dario in order to provide digital health support to employees across multiple chronic conditions, including cardiometabolic (diabetes, hypertension, weight management), musculoskeletal and behavioral health, all supported by the Company's AI-enabled platform.

"Employers are increasingly looking for solutions that consolidate care, engage employees and demonstrate clear ROI on healthcare spend," said Steven Nelson, Dario's President and Chief Commercial Officer. "The addition of 6 new clients across such diverse industries is a strong signal that the market continues to move broadly toward integrated, multi-condition solutions like Dario's. We believe further that our value-based care structure demonstrates that Dario is not just ready for the future of digital health – we are helping to shape it, with a simple but powerful model helping clients scale value-based care while driving measurable outcomes."

Addressing Employer Needs in a Challenging Market

U.S. employers continue to battle rising healthcare expenses, particularly related to chronic conditions, which account for significant productivity losses and billions of dollars in claims costs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC"). By integrating multiple condition areas into a single, comprehensive digital health platform, Dario provides a significantly more cost-effective, high-engagement alternative to single-point solutions. Clients pay just one price on a single contract for a platform that is easy to use and simple to implement with the average member using 2.4 programs. The immediate additional savings that come through consolidating multiple vendors into one, combined with the proven clinical improvements driven by the solution, generate an industry-leading ROI while eliminating headaches and costly overhead for clients.

These six new employer contracts build on Dario's momentum in the employer market, adding to a client roster that already includes leading insurers, employers, pharma companies and strategic partners.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

