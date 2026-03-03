Dario Uniquely Positioned to Amplify the Impact of Oral GLP-1 Therapies Through Precision Behavioral Support: 79% of Members Already Using Dario's Weight Management

As oral GLP-1s enter the market with slightly more modest weight and glycemic outcomes than injectable formulations, Dario integrates structured behavioral reinforcement to optimize real-world success

Given GLP-1 medication expense is one of the fastest-growing cost drivers for payers, Dario enables real-world patient adherence to deliver better long term health outcomes and reduced spending for clients resulting in higher ROI

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (the "Company", "DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leader in global digital health, today announced increasing employer and health plan demand for its oral GLP-1 digital health solution, which is purpose-built to strengthen medication impact through precision behavioral support at scale.

As oral GLP-1 therapies enter the market, data suggest they deliver slightly more modest weight and glycemic outcomes compared to injectable formulations. That dynamic elevates the importance of the surrounding behavioral infrastructure. Success ultimately depends on daily execution – timing, fasting windows, food decisions, symptom management and persistence through adjustment periods.

Dario's book of business data shows that 79% of members engage in weight management within its integrated multi-condition platform. As a result, the Company has an extensive population benefiting from the solution's structured reinforcement.

Dario's deep experience and data around weight management is a critical asset, as GLP-1 medication spending remains one of the fastest-growing cost drivers for payers – with oral GLP-1s expected to capture 25% of the overall GLP-1 market, projected to reach $95 billion by 2030, according to Goldman Sachs.

"Oral GLP-1 access is expanding rapidly," said Steven Nelson, Chief Commercial Officer and President of Dario. "But pharmacotherapy without behavioral infrastructure leaves outcomes on the table. Dario's solutions are designed to amplify impact – helping employers and health plans maximize return on their GLP-1 investment through precision support that translates intention into sustained action."

Rather than layering generic education around therapy, Dario embeds precision behavioral tools directly into the treatment journey. Key capabilities include:

Medication cabinet to support adherence tracking and reduce dose-timing drift

Grocery scanner to translate weight-loss intent into smarter real-world food decisions

Access to a personal human coach to reinforce habit formation and persistence

Together, these features create a tightly paired intervention model – aligning pharmacotherapy with real-time awareness to reinforce sustained behavior change.

"Oral GLP-1s may require stronger behavioral reinforcement to optimize outcomes," said Dr. Omar Manejwala, Chief Medical Officer at Dario. "Dario was created to drive daily behaviors – not just educate about them – and that distinction becomes even more critical with oral formulations."

As the use of oral GLP1's expands beyond specialty care into primary care and employer populations, scale introduces new challenges in monitoring adherence, managing early side effects and preventing premature discontinuation. Without structured behavioral support, modest efficacy combined with inconsistent habits can erode long-term value.

About DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

