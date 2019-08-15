DarioHealth Announces Alliance with DigitalHealth.London As Part of the UK Israel Dangoor Health Initiative

NEW YORK and CAESAREA, Israel, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. ("DarioHealth" or "Dario") (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leading, global digital therapeutics company, today announced an alliance with DigitalHealth.London ("DH.L") as part of its UK Israel Dangoor Health Initiative (the "Initiative"), which aims to partner leading Israeli digital health companies with the UK National Health Service (NHS) to benefit patients.

Dario was selected by DH.L to help bring its highly regarded digital therapeutics technology to assist NHS patients in better managing their chronic health conditions, such as pre-diabetes, diabetes and hypertension, among other chronic conditions.

The Initiative is a partnership between the UK Israel Tech Hub, which aims to help British companies partner with cutting-edge technology companies in Israel; DigitalHealth.London, a collaborative that helps high-potential, digital health start-up companies connect with the NHS; and Dangoor Education.

DH.L is well placed to accelerate the adoption and scaling of digital innovations across the NHS. The Initiative will help facilitate additional access for DarioHealth to key UK clinicians, academic institutes, healthcare system experts and industries in order to better understand the needs of patients and the NHS.

"With 25 per cent of middle-aged adults suffering from hypertension and 2.6 million people diagnosed with diabetes, the NHS needs the very best in digital innovation in order to manage chronic disease conditions successfully, now and into the future," said Dror Bacher, Chief Operating Officer at DarioHealth Corp. "I recently had the pleasure of meeting key NHS clinicians and influencers and learned first-hand about the challenges and opportunities that they're experiencing within the healthcare sector. DarioHealth is well positioned to offer quality digital therapeutic interventions for managing chronic conditions and looks forward to exploring opportunities for integration and partnership with both primary and secondary care providers. Through our collaboration, we will examine the best ways to develop new Dario digital therapeutic solutions for people with chronic conditions within the framework of the NHS."

A key differentiator of Dario's performance-based platform is its emphasis on behavioral engagement with users, through the offering of personalised interventions, which is a unique approach in the digital therapeutics' arena. DarioHealth's platform focuses on the user's needs, experience and satisfaction. We believe that this approach disrupts the traditional approach used by most healthcare companies and makes the Dario platform the most popular product by people managing diabetes and pre-diabetes.

DarioHealth continues to find new, innovative ways to assist its users in improving their health through ongoing analysis of clinical-data studies and the application of new digital solutions. By delivering personalized, evidence-based interventions driven by precision data analytics, high-quality software and personalised coaching, DarioHealth has a dynamic health management approach that empowers individuals to make informed, data-driven choices that improve their short and long-term health. Dario's membership programs offer professional coaching to individuals with pre-diabetes, diabetes and hypertension to provide them a clear and timely view of their condition in a user-friendly format directly on their iPhone or Android mobile device.

DarioHealth's most recently introduced digital product, the Dario Blood Pressure Monitoring System™, assists hypertension patients in managing their blood pressure throughout the day, further solidifying the company's presence in the hypertension management market.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading, global digital therapeutics company revolutionising the way people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, we empower individuals to make healthy adjustments to their daily lifestyle choices to improve their overall health. Our cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Dario is one of the highest-rated diabetes solutions in the market, and its user-centric Dario mobile app is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve the health of users managing chronic disease. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions via the Dario mobile app, please go to: http://mydario.com/

