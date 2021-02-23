DarioHealth Announces Participation in the Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today that the company plans to participate in the upcoming Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference, a virtual event taking place March 1-4, 2021.

Dario's CEO, Erez Raphael and Rick Anderson, President and General Manager for North America are scheduled to present in a virtual setting on Monday, March 1st, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at www.dariohealth.investorroom.com.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic solutions support more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes. Dario offers one of the highest-rated diabetes and hypertension solutions on the market. The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and is rapidly expanding into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve its users' health. Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

