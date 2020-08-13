DarioHealth Announces Poster Presentation at the Virtual Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists 2020 Annual Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, today announced that an emerging science industry poster has been accepted for presentation at the virtual Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (ADCES) 2020 Annual Conference, which is being held today, August 13, through August 16, 2020.

The poster, entitled, "Impact of Digital Management on Clinical Outcome in Patients with Chronic Conditions: Diabetes and Hypertension," details results from an observational study of 345 participants with hypertensive blood pressure at baseline who utilized the Dario digital therapeutics platform.

Results:

Blood pressure

All study subjects started with hypertension stage 1, stage 2 or hypertensive crisis levels.

They were monitored using the Dario blood pressure monitoring system for three months.

70% of users (243/345) improved their blood pressure reading by 8.4 mmHg Systolic and 6.2 mmHg Diastolic on average (Systolic 134.2 ± 12 versus 142.6 ±14; Diastolic 83.7 ± 8.7 versus 89.9 ± 11).

Diabetes

The same group of 345 users measured their glucose levels with the Dario digital therapeutics platform for a period of six months or longer. 89% of study participants reported a confirmed diagnosis of prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes.

A reduction of 33% (5.4% versus 8.0%) in high readings (>250 mg/dL) and 67% (0.3% versus 0.9%) in severe events (>400 mg/dL) was observed at six months as compared to baseline.

A subset of 114 study subjects with elevated baseline blood glucose (>160 mg/dL) improved their average blood glucose by 14% (177 ±50 versus 207 ± 47 mg/dL) as compared to baseline.

Notably, the average age of participants in this study was 60.4 years, suggesting that the required use of technology by older individuals does not appear to be a significant barrier to engagement.

The paper concludes, "This observational study of a digital therapeutic platform for chronic disease demonstrates improved blood pressure at three months and glycemic control at six months compared to baseline. These findings suggest that digital therapeutics may help sustain behavioral change and play an important role in the management of diabetes and hypertension."

Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of Dario, stated, "We are excited about these positive results observed across hundreds of patients. We believe that this latest study adds to our growing body of clinical evidence, supporting the use of Dario's platform to produce meaningful health improvements in patients who are trying to better manage their chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes. We believe that this information is not only helpful to the physicians who recommend use of our platform, but also to institutions like payers and self-insured employers who benefit from healthier members and employees in the form of reduced medical expenses. This value proposition is an important tool for attracting new clients in our Business-to-Business-to-Consumer (B2B2C) channel."

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading, global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing the way people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, we empower individuals to make healthy adjustments to their daily lifestyle choices to improve their overall health. Our cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Dario is one of the highest-rated diabetes solutions in the market, and its user-centric MyDario™ mobile app is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve the health of users managing chronic disease. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, visit http://dariohealth.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its belief that the study adds to its growing body of clinical evidence, supporting the use of Dario's platform to produce meaningful health improvements in patients who are trying to better manage their chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, its belief that the information is not only helpful to the physicians who recommend use of its platform, but also to institutions like payers and self-insured employers who benefit from healthier members and employees in the form of reduced medical expenses and that the value proposition is an important tool for attracting new clients in the its B2B2C channel. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

