DarioHealth Appoints Claudia Rimerman Kraut as Vice President of Broker and Consultant Partnerships

NEW YORK, January 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, announced today the appointment of Claudia Rimerman Kraut as Vice President of Broker and Consultant Partnerships. In the newly created role, Ms. Kraut will be a senior member of the employer sales team and lead Dario's benefit consultant and alliance outreach as part of the self-insured employers and managed care sales organization. Ms. Kraut brings a strong combination of benefits, partnerships, and digital health experience, most recently as Director of Alliances at Omada Health, where she successfully grew alliances with benefits consultants and other partners. She has also held senior positions at American Well, United Health, AIG, Humana and MetLife.

"We believe that Claudia's deep expertise and relationships in healthcare and digital therapeutics will strengthen our commercial team and positions us well to accelerate our growth in 2021 and beyond," stated Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America. "As demonstrated by our recent announcement of customers won through benefit consultants, we believe relationships with benefits consultancies are a meaningful driver of our long-term growth. We have had early success working with benefit consultants and we believe that Claudia will help us accelerate and expand our opportunities. We are pleased that someone with Claudia's record of achievements has joined Dario to lead our broker and consultant relationships."

"I am delighted to join DarioHealth's dynamic team at a point in time when digital therapeutics and chronic condition platforms are experiencing rapid global adoption and becoming a permanent, integral part of the healthcare system," stated Ms. Kraut. "Dario employs a unique approach taking a collaborative, open-architecture model that consultants appreciate as they strive to demonstrate value to their clients. Dario's evidence-based programs, interventions and highly personalized user experience deliver superior engagement and health outcomes. Importantly, Dario's transparent sharing of data and insights related to these outcomes are highly valued and will be a competitive advantage relative to its peers."

Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic approach delivers adaptive, personalized experiences designed to drive behavior change through intuitive, clinically proven digital tools and coaching that help individuals measurably improve health outcomes.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions driven by connected devices, data, high-quality software, and coaching, the company makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology. Dario offers one of the highest-rated diabetes and hypertension solutions on the market its highly engaging, user-centric MyDario™ mobile app is used regularly by tens of thousands of consumers worldwide. The company is rapidly expanding into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve its users' health. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

