DarioHealth Appoints Digital Therapeutics Pioneer Dr. Abigail Hirsch to Its Advisory Board to Support Commercial Strategy and Execution

CAESAREA, Israel and NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) ("DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leading, global digital therapeutics company, has appointed Dr. Abigail Hirsch to its Advisory Board where she will help guide commercial and Business-to-Business (B2B) efforts.

Dr. Hirsch has many years of experience utilizing clinical psychology, data analytics and educational design to create innovative healthcare technology that helps people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

Prior to joining Dario, Dr. Hirsch served as Chief Clinical Officer at a behavioral health company called myStrength, helping lead the company from inception through its acquisition by Livongo Health, Inc. in the first quarter of 2019. She holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from the University of Massachusetts.

"Dr. Hirsch has an impressive track record of successfully advancing the development of digital therapeutic programs in the health tech industry. She brings her extensive experience to DarioHealth's digital chronic condition management platform. This is particularly relevant because of the behavioral components in our platform which integrate data collection and analytics with coaching and digital lifestyle management. We expect Dario will benefit greatly from her unique perspective and guidance as she helps shape our position in the field of chronic condition management," said Erez Raphael, CEO.

Dr. Hirsch added, "I love Dario's solution and am very excited to be joining their team. Dario's unique digital therapeutics platform is distinguished by its client-centered approach. This facet of the technology has proven successful in engaging users to better manage their health. I look forward to working closely with the Dario team as we further penetrate the B2B market with solutions that advance the management of chronic conditions while positively impacting patients, providers and payers."

