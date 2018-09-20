DarioHealth Appoints Glen D. Moller, Healthcare Executive, Investor and Former CEO of ArroHealth, to Its Board of Directors

CAESAREA, Israel, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a leading global digital health company with mobile health and big data solutions, announced today that Glen Moller has joined the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Moller is a highly regarded healthcare executive with a 25-year career leading healthcare and technology businesses, including a background in managed care and in technology enabled health services. He has held leadership positions in some of the largest healthcare companies in the U.S., including at Centene Corporation and Express Scripts Insurance Company.

Mr. Moller is currently an Operating Partner at Frazier Healthcare Partners, a leading provider of growth and venture capital to healthcare companies with a total of $4 billion in capital under management. Previously, he served as the Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of ArroHealth, Inc., a premier provider of risk adjustment services, population health analytics, mass medical data aggregation, and human and computer-assisted medical chart analysis. Under Mr. Moller's leadership, ArroHealth became one of the fastest growing HCIT companies in the country and succeeded in two successful investor exits. Prior to ArroHealth, Mr. Moller served as Chief Executive Officer for Medicare of Centene Corporation, a Fortune 100 healthcare enterprise. Prior to Centene, Mr. Moller was President of Fidelis SecureCare, a growth equity-backed Medicare Institutional Special Needs plan providing insurance plans for enrollees with multiple chronic diseases. Before Fidelis, Mr. Moller was Chief Operations Officer of the Express Scripts Insurance Company, where he launched and grew the company's Medicare program, including its national Prescription Drug Plan, now a multi-billion-dollar business and the largest in the U.S. Earlier in his career, Mr. Moller held the position of Chief Marketing Officer at consumer-directed pioneer, HealthMarkets, Inc., and at regional operating units of Oxford Health Plans. Mr. Moller is a board member of 340(B) Technologies as well as various non-profits. He has a B.A. in Economics and English from Boston College and a M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

"We welcome Glen to DarioHealth, and we are honored that he has accepted the board position. Glen brings invaluable expertise to DarioHealth in the field of healthcare, both with respect to data-driven technologies and in insurance and managed care. As a visionary in the industry, he has built and led multi-billion dollar businesses through multiple stages of growth. We believe his know-how, insights and network will serve to support the roll out of our digital health platform to healthcare providers and payers," stated DarioHealth CEO, Erez Raphael.

"I believe that DarioHealth is well timed with the right technology and offering in the market for digital health solutions today. From diabetes care to serving other chronic conditions, the company's data-based, patient-friendly platform is an integrated solution that we believe can significantly lower costs for providers. I am pleased to have the opportunity to offer my guidance to DarioHealth," commented Mr. Moller.

