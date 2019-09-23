DarioHealth CEO Erez Raphael Presents to Digital Therapeutics Leaders at DTx East 2019

NEW YORK and CAESAREA, Israel, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) ("DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leading, global digital therapeutics company, today announced that Erez Raphael, DarioHealth's Chief Executive Officer, will be a speaker at the second annual DTx East 2019 conference taking place at Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA from September 24-26, 2019.

DTx East provides a forum for key decision makers and innovators in the rapidly expanding digital therapeutics industry to network, learn and share ideas. The three-day conference provides a meeting point for more than 300 senior leaders from a range of digital therapeutic companies, including pharmaceutical companies, investors, payers and health care providers.

Mr. Raphael will speak at the conference on September 26, 2019 on a panel titled "Digital Therapeutics Deliver Evidence-based Results: The Example of DarioHealth." In this panel, Mr. Raphael will discuss how increased engagement through the use of digital therapeutics platforms and empowerment of individuals managing chronic diseases leads to highly beneficial health outcomes, when supported by the right digital solutions and coaching.

"True innovation in any industry requires like-minded, visionary and passionate people to come together and build a solution that disrupts the industry. Our integrated digital approach to providing health solutions to individuals with chronic conditions actively empowers individuals to make the best, most-informed choices for their own health - we believe this establishes a new paradigm in Western medicine," said Mr. Raphael. "I look forward to sharing my knowledge and best practices of how DarioHealth's digital therapeutic solutions are changing the approach to chronic disease care and will offer real-world, evidence-based examples of why our approach works and will scale over time."

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading, global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing the way people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, we empower individuals to make healthy adjustments to their daily lifestyle choices to improve their overall health. Our cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Dario is one of the highest-rated diabetes solutions in the market, and its user-centric MyDario™ mobile app is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve the health of users managing chronic disease. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, please go to: http://mydario.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company discusses Mr. Raphael's attendance at DTx East 2019 and the belief that Dario's integrated digital approach to providing health solutions to individuals with chronic conditions establishes a new paradigm in Western medicine, it is using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

