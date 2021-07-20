DarioHealth Chosen to Provide Remote Patient Monitoring for Alabama Regional Medical Services

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, today announced it has been selected as a digital health provider by Alabama Regional Medical Services (ARMS), a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) accredited by The Joint Commission and designated as a Primary Care Medical Home serving patients in Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, and Blount counties.

ARMS selected Dario's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) to improve the management of hypertension across a diverse patient population, including large numbers of underserved and uninsured patients. More than 40% of Alabamians report having high blood pressure1, and those living in lower-income areas are more likely to be at increased risk and experience worse outcomes.2

The partnership with Dario provides ARMS with innovative technologies and highly personalized support proven to engage patients, including those with technology barriers. The contract represents the second competitive win for Dario's RPM business in the last month.

"Alabama Regional Medical Services joins a growing number of providers and health systems choosing DarioHealth's RPM solution to help address the stubborn challenge of improving patient health behaviors," commented Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America at DarioHealth. "Much like other recent provider wins, our selection by ARMS was largely due to our ability to personalize Dario's RPM solution to meet the unique needs of the population while supporting the clinical and financial goals of the organization."

"A core goal at Alabama Regional Medical Services is excellence in primary care," stated Anthony R. Gardner, CEO, Alabama Regional Medical Services. "DarioHealth's RPM will help us meet that goal by extending the reach of our clinical staff and providing the same person-centered care that our patients deserve through innovative technologies."

About Alabama Regional Medical Services

Alabama Regional Medical Services is an HRSA FTCA-deemed, Federally-Qualified Health Center that has been serving the greater Birmingham area since 1983. ARMS offers a variety of health services at affordable costs to the entire family.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. DarioHealth offers one of the most comprehensive digital therapeutics solutions on the market - covering multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health within one integrated technology platform.

Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic platform supports more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes.

Dario's unique user-centric approach to product design and engagement creates an unparalleled experience that is highly rated by users and delivers sustainable results.

The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and utilizes a performance-based approach to improve its users' health.

On the path to better health, Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the reasons ARMS selected Dario's RPM and that Dario's RPM will help RMS meet its goal of excellence in primary care by extending the reach of its clinical staff and providing the same person-centered care that its patients deserve through innovative technologies. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact:

Suzanne Bedell

VP Marketing

[email protected]

+1-347-767-4220

Investor Relations Contact:

Chuck Padala

[email protected]

+1-646-627-8390

Media Contact:

Josephine Galatioto

[email protected]

+1-212-845-4262

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.