DarioHealth Corp. CEO Erez Raphael Invited to Participate in BTIG Digital Health 2019

CAESAREA, Israel and NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) ("DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leading, global digital therapeutics company, today announced that Dario's CEO, Erez Raphael, will be participating in a panel discussion at BTIG Digital Health 2019: Industry Innovators on What's Next, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

BTIG's one day event features panelists from established and emerging digital health companies alongside influential payors. The panel discussions will bring insights and views from digital health industry innovators - including bridging big tech and healthcare to address gaps; today's challenges; clinical evidence; developing commercial models for prescription digital therapeutics; finding the right partnerships; and the innovation gap.

DarioHealth will be participating in the panel discussion: "Ensuring You Have the Right Amount of Clinical Evidence." During the session, Mr. Raphael will discuss the need for quality evidence-based therapeutic interventions backed up and grounded in the appropriate level of clinically validated studies.

"I am excited to share my knowledge of how DarioHealth implements evidence-based interventions into our digital solutions. Digital therapeutics is rapidly emerging as a key area of future healthcare. As with any disruptive health technology, successful companies are those who earn credibility with evidence-based results that support their solutions. With nine published scientific studies, this is an area in which we believeDarioHealth excels," said Erez Raphael, CEO of DarioHealth. "Through our scientifically proven interventions, Dario users show improvements in medical adherence and lifestyle change, resulting in better management of their chronic conditions and healthier outcomes."

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading, global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing the way people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, we empower individuals to make healthy adjustments to their daily lifestyle choices to improve their overall health. Our cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Dario is one of the highest-rated diabetes solutions in the market, and its user-centric MyDario™ mobile app is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve the health of users managing chronic disease. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, please go to: http://mydario.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company discusses its belief that it excels as a succesful company with disruptive health technology that has earned credibility with evidence-based results that support its solutions, it is using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact:

Claudia Levi

Content & Communications Manager

claudia@mydario.com

+1-347-767-4220

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.