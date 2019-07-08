DarioHealth Granted 180-day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance With bid Price Rule

NEW YORK and CAESAREA, Israel, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital therapeutics innovator DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO ) today announced that on July 5, 2019, it received notification from Nasdaq that the Company has been granted an additional 180-day compliance period, or until December 23, 2019, to regain compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price per share requirement of Nasdaq's Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Rule"). Nasdaq's determination to grant the additional 180-day compliance period was based on the Company meeting the continued listing requirement for the market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market with the exception of the bid price requirement, and the Company having provided written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, including effecting a reverse stock split if necessary.

If at any time before December 23, 2019, the bid price of the Company's common stock closes at $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Company will regain compliance with the Rule, and the matter will be closed.

If the Company does not meet the minimum bid requirement during the additional 180-day grace period, Nasdaq will provide written notification to the company that its common stock will be subject to delisting. At such time, the Company may appeal the delisting determination to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel ("Panel"). The Company would remain listed pending the Panel's decision. There can be no assurance that, if the Company does appeal a subsequent delisting determination by the Staff to the Panel, that such appeal would be successful.

This current notification from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the company's common stock, which will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "DRIO".

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing the way people manage their health across the chronic condition spectrum. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, we developed a novel approach that empowers individuals to adjust their lifestyle in a personalized way. Our Cross Functional Team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Already one of the highest rated diabetes solutions, its user-centric approach is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company states that it may conduct a reverse stock split, if necessary, or that it may appeal any delisting determination to a Nasdaq Panel in the event it does not comply with Nasdaq's Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2), it is using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

