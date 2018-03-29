DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S.

NEW YORK and CAESAREA, Israel, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a leading global digital health company with mobile health and big data solutions, today announced it will offer its past and current subscription holders the option to pre-order its first Lightning®-enabled version of the acclaimed Dario™ Blood Glucose Monitoring System in the U.S. commencing on April 16, 2018.

Subscription holders who are interested in ordering the new device will need to place their order through DarioHealth's special hotline for ordering: 1-888-665-7201.

DarioHealth expects to ship its first iPhone Lightning-compatible glucose monitor in the coming weeks. DarioHealth's vision includes simplifying diabetes management, and with its new product, DarioHealth can now cater to most people with diabetes in the U.S. that use smartphones.

Erez Raphael, Chairman and CEO of DarioHealth, commented, "DarioHealth is very proud of its recent accomplishments, including being named the Best Glucometer for Data Management by Top Ten Reviews. This is the first time we are conducting a pre-order and it is because of the positive feedback and demand that we have received from our customer base. We look forward to welcoming back past subscribers who upgraded to these new iPhones to renew their Dario experience."

DarioHealth has been marketing the product in the U.S. exclusively for Apple iOS 6.1 platform and higher since the FDA first granted clearance for the Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System in December 2015, and certain leading Android SMD's including Samsung Galaxy S series, Samsung Galaxy Note series, and LG G series, since September 2017. With today's news, DarioHealth begins expanding its U.S. marketing reach.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading global digital health company serving its users with dynamic mobile health solutions. In today's day and age, knowledge of health and treatment is being democratized, and we believe people deserve to know everything about their own health and have the best tools to manage their condition. DarioHealth employs a revolutionary approach whereby harnessing big data, we have developed a novel method for chronic disease data management, empowering people to analyze and personalize self-diabetes management in a totally new way without having the disease slow them down. DarioHealth has a commercial office in New York with an R&D center in Caesarea, Israel. For more information, visit http://mydario.investorroom.com/.

