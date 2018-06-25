DarioHealth Presents New Data at American Diabetes Association's 78th Scientific Sessions on June 25, 2018

CAESAREA, Israel, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a leading global digital health company with mobile health and big data solutions, today reported new data at the American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 78th Scientific Sessions which takes place in Orlando, Florida from June 22-26, 2018. On Monday June 25, 2018 from 12:00 pm – 1:00pm ET, DarioHealth's Head of Commercialization for North America, JC Muyl, is delivering three poster presentations.

The poster presentations and a summary of the data reported are the following:

Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) Users of [Dario's] Digital Diabetes Management System Experience a Shift from Greater than 180 mg/dL to Normal Glucose Levels with Sustainable Results

Data from 17,156 type 2 diabetes (T2D) users were analyzed



19% reduction in average ratio of high glucose events



11% increase in ratio of normal range readings



Most significant shift occurred after one month of usage with stability over the following months throughout the full year



After a year, users show higher improvement rate

Decrease in High Readings and Severe Hyperglycemic Events for People with T2D over the Full Year of 2017 in Users Monitoring with a Digital Diabetes Management System

Data from 225 T2D active users



20% reduction in occurrences of high hyperglycemic events



58% decrease in occurrences of severe hyperglycemia events

Continuous Reduction of Blood Glucose Average during One Year of Glucose Monitoring Using a Digital Monitoring System in a High-Risk Population

Data from 238 highly engaged T2D users whose average blood glucose level was above 180mg/dL in the first 30 days of measurements (225±45 mg/dL) showed continuous reduction in glucose level average vs. baseline



7%, 11% and 14% reduction at 3, 6, and 12 months respectively in blood glucose average level



76% of the population improved their average blood glucose level over a year, showing an average decrease of 10%, 16% and 24% in their blood glucose average following 3, 6 and 12 months, respectively

"Data presented in these posters offer evidence that a new paradigm of treatment, which leverages digital technology, empowers people living with diabetes and creates improved outcomes. We are pleased to present these data to healthcare professionals at the ADA's 78th Scientific Sessions and we believe this exchange will lead to broader adoption of the Dario solution," commented Erez Raphael, Chairman and CEO of DarioHealth.

João Mendes-Roter, DarioHealth's Vice President of Marketing added, "These results are a sign of DarioHealth's commitment to offer the best tools and support to our users, allowing them to live better with their diabetes. Real-time, personalized data in the hands of users offers actionable information that supports people to optimize their own diabetes management. This is Dario's mission."

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading global digital health company serving its users with dynamic mobile health solutions. In today's day and age, knowledge of health and treatment is being democratized, and we believe people deserve to know everything about their own health and have the best tools to manage their condition. DarioHealth employs a revolutionary approach whereby harnessing big data, we have developed a novel method for chronic disease data management, empowering people to analyze and personalize self-diabetes management in a totally new way without having the disease slow them down. DarioHealth has a commercial office in New York with an R&D center in Caesarea, Israel. For more information, visit http://mydario.investorroom.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

