DarioHealth Selected by Another Employer for Behavioral Health Services

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to provide its digital behavioral health platform to a casino resort company ("Casino Resort Company") in California. The contract is expected to contribute revenue beginning in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Casino Resort Company selected Dario's digital behavioral health solution to expand its behavioral health offering and replace its traditional Employee Assistance Program (EAP) with a more modern approach to meet the mental health care needs of its population using Dario's end-to-end digital solution with enhanced EAP capabilities. Dario's solution provides a seamless digital pathway from access to care, deploying an AI-driven screening to assess and triage individuals to the most appropriate care, including integrated digital tools and coaching, and also incorporating specialty support services through partnerships.

"Dario's digital behavioral health platform is proven to engage up to five times more people in mental health services than traditional employer benefits like EAPs. Our new agreement will help the Casino Resort Company maximize its investment in behavioral health with a proven solution that provides a superior experience for employees," said Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America at DarioHealth.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. DarioHealth offers one of the most comprehensive digital therapeutics solutions on the market - covering multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health within one integrated technology platform.

Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic platform supports more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes.

Dario's unique user-centric approach to product design and engagement creates an unparalleled experience that is highly rated by users and delivers sustainable results.

The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and utilizes a performance-based approach to improve its users' health.

On the path to better health, Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the timing of the implementation of its platform with the provider based in Pennsylvania and the belief that its rapid growth reflects strong alignment with market needs across its suite of solutions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

