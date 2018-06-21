DarioHealth to Deliver Three Poster Presentations With New Data at American Diabetes Association on June 25, 2018

NEW YORK and CAESAREA, Israel, June 21, 2018 DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a leading global digital health company with mobile health and big data solutions, today announced JC Muyl, the Company's Head of Commercialization for North America, will deliver three poster presentations that will report new data at the American Diabetes Association's 78th Scientific Sessions on Monday June 25, 2018 from 12:00 pm – 1:00pm ET on Orlando, Florida.

The poster presentations are titled:

T2D Users of a Digital Diabetes Management System Experience a Shift from Greater than 180 mg/dL to Normal Glucose Levels with Sustainable Results

Decrease in High Readings and Severe Hyperglycemic Events for People with T2D over the Full Year of 2017 in Users Monitoring with a Digital Diabetes Management System

Continuous Reduction of Blood Glucose Average during One Year of Glucose Monitoring Using a Digital Monitoring System in a High-Risk Population

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading global digital health company serving its users with dynamic mobile health solutions. In today's day and age, knowledge of health and treatment is being democratized, and we believe people deserve to know everything about their own health and have the best tools to manage their condition. DarioHealth employs a revolutionary approach whereby harnessing big data, we have developed a novel method for chronic disease data management, empowering people to analyze and personalize self-diabetes management in a totally new way without having the disease slow them down. DarioHealth has a commercial office in New York with an R&D center in Caesarea, Israel. For more information, visit http://mydario.investorroom.com/.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact: Shmuel Herschberg, Marketing Director, shmuel@mydario.com, +1-914-775-5548



DarioHealth Public Relations Contact: Terese Kelly, Rosica PR, terese@rosica.com, +1-201-843-5600



DarioHealth Investor Relations Contact: Westwicke Partners, Dario@Westwicke.com, +1-443-213-0500

