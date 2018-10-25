DarioHealth to Host Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call on November 13, 2018

NEW YORK and CAESAREA, Israel, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a leading global digital health company with mobile health and big data solutions, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2018 results on Tuesday, November 13, and host a conference call the same morning at 9:00am EDT. The Company will discuss its third quarter 2018 operating and financial results and its strategy and outlook for the remainder of 2018. The conference call will be hosted by Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer, Olivier Jarry, President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Zvi Ben-David, Chief Financial Officer. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-8035 or 1-201-689-8035 (international). Participants should ask for the DarioHealth Earnings Conference Call. The conference call will also be available via live webcast at: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/40657

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, November 13, 2018

Time: 9:00am EDT

Dial-in Number: 1-877-407-8035

International Dial-in Number: 1-201-689-8035

Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/40657

Participants are recommended to dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion through November 27, 2018. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and use replay passcode 40657. The webcast replay will be available through February 13, 2019.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading global digital health company serving its users with dynamic mobile health solutions. In today's day and age, knowledge of health and treatment is being democratized, and we believe people deserve to know everything about their own health and have the best tools to manage their condition. DarioHealth employs a revolutionary approach whereby harnessing big data, we have developed a novel method for chronic disease data management, empowering people to analyze and personalize self-diabetes management in a totally new way without having the disease slow them down. DarioHealth has a commercial office in New York with an R&D center in Caesarea, Israel. For more information, visit http://mydario.investorroom.com/.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact:

Joao Mendes-Roter

VP Marketing

joao@mydario.com

+1-914-775-5548

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.

