DarioHealth to Present at Chardan's Digital Health Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a leading global digital health company with mobile health and big data solutions, today announced that Erez Raphael, Chairman and CEO of DarioHealth, will be delivering a presentation at Chardan's Digital Health Conference.

Chardan's Digital Health Conference

Date: May 22, 2018

Time: 1:45 PM PDT

Location: Le Meridien, B-Level, San Francisco

Presenter: Erez Raphael, Chairman and CEO

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading global digital health company serving its users with dynamic mobile health solutions. In today's day and age, knowledge of health and treatment is being democratized, and we believe people deserve to know everything about their own health and have the best tools to manage their condition. DarioHealth employs a revolutionary approach whereby harnessing big data, we have developed a novel method for chronic disease data management, empowering people to analyze and personalize self-diabetes management in a totally new way without having the disease slow them down. DarioHealth has a commercial office in New York with an R&D center in Caesarea, Israel. For more information, visit http://mydario.investorroom.com/.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact: Shmuel Herschberg, Marketing Director, shmuel@mydario.com, 1-914-775-5548

DarioHealth Public Relations Contact: Terese Kelly, Rosica PR, terese@rosica.com, 1-201-843-5600

DarioHealth Investor Relations Contact: Westwicke Partners, Dario@Westwicke.com, 1-443-213-0500

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dariohealth-to-present-at-chardans-digital-health-conference-300652130.html

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.

Related Links

http://mydario.investorroom.com

