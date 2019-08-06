DarioHealth to Present New Data at AADE Conference That Shows Improvement of Type 2 Diabetes Blood-glucose Levels Using MyDario™ App

NEW YORK and CAESAREA, Israel, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leading global, digital therapeutics company and member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTx), today announced its plan to present the results of a new Dario app user study at the upcoming annual conference of the American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE) in Houston, Texas on August 9-12, 2019.

The study, which began in October 2018 and continued until April 2019, included 162 Dario app users who participated in the Dario Coaching Program that the company offers through its digital MyDario™ app. The digital blood-glucose and blood-pressure monitoring app is available on iPhone or Android phones.

The results of the study demonstrate that DarioHealth's digital therapeutic solution achieves clinically proven results and helps improve the blood-glucose levels and overall health of users managing Type 2 Diabetes. The results of the study also emphasize the importance of personalized coaching interventions in helping users achieve in-range glucose levels. Achieving and maintaining In-range glucose levels is, not only a key indicator of the efficacy of the MyDario™ app, but also an effective tool for a user to measure how his or her body reacts to various foods, exercise and other stimuli.

"We are excited to present our new study at the AADE conference because the results show that well-designed digital therapies can have a meaningful and substantial positive impact on the health of digital app users, which is a central goal of ours," said Olivier Jarry, DarioHealth President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our clinical results show how digital therapeutic interventions can be an indispensable tool for individual users, employers, healthcare providers, insurance companies and clinics to create user engagement and improve the health outcomes of individuals with chronic illness."

To learn more about our study results and DarioHealth's digital therapeutic solutions, please visit us at the AADE conference Booth #1236. The final results of the study will also be published via press release in conjunction with the event.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing the way people manage their health across the chronic condition spectrum. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, we developed a novel approach that empowers individuals to adjust their lifestyle in a personalized way. Our cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Dario is one of the highest-rated diabetes solutions and its user-centric digital app is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve the health of users managing chronic disease. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions via the Dario mobile app, please go to: http://mydario.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company discusses the timing of the release of the study data and that such data underscores clinical evidence of improvements in chronic conditions, such as diabetes, through the use of the Dario app, that the data emphasizes the importance of personalized coaching interventions in helping users achieve in-range glucose levels, that the data shows that well-designed digital therapies such as the Dario app can have a meaningful and positive impact on the health of users and that the clinical results show how digital therapeutic interventions can be an indispensable tool for individual users, employers, healthcare providers, insurance companies and clinics to create user engagement and improve the health outcomes of individuals with chronic illness, it is using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact:

Claudia Levi

Content & Communications Manager

claudia@mydario.com

+1-347-767-4220

Media Inquiries:

Catherine Polisi Jones

Polisi Jones Communications

cjones@polisijones.com

+1-917-330-8934

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.

Related Links

http://dariohealth.com/

