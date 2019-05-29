DarioHealth to Present New Evidence of Digital Therapeutics Benefits at 2019 American Diabetes Association Conference

NEW YORK and CAESAREA, Israel, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital therapeutics (DTx) innovator, DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), today announced its participation at the annual conference of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) in San Francisco on June 7th-10th.

At the ADA conference, Dario will publish several studies performed using de-identified data from thousands of users accumulated in its data base.

The studies demonstrate the benefits of Dario's DTx solution to help improve life with diabetes and achieve clinically proven results.

The new studies emphasize the importance of in-range glucose management, not only as a key indicator of the long-lasting effectiveness of the Dario programs, but also as a major tool for each user to measure day after day how their body reacts to various foods, exercise and other stimuli.

Dario will also unveil several innovative components of its offering, including:

A completely new Dario solution for hypertension

An all-new approach to further increase user engagement

Collection of detailed demographic information in its data base that will allow further personalization of the user experience and enable numerous analysis of the clinical data.

Please come and visit us at Booth #312 of the ADA Conference and look for the posters that will be presented!

Meanwhile, Dario is thankful for the enthusiastic response of its users: more than 5000 have rated Dario 4.9 stars out of 5 on the Apple store!

"Year after year, Dario has been presenting new studies at the ADA conference, demonstrating the effectiveness of well-designed digital therapies. Clinically proven results build credibility for digital interventions as an indispensable complement to pharmaceutical interventions or medical devices," commented Olivier Jarry, President of DarioHealth.

