DarioHealth's Digital Health Blood Glucose Monitoring System Compatible With New iPhone XS and XS Max

CAESAREA, Israel, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a leading global digital health company with mobile health and big data solutions, announced today that its Dario LC™ Blood Glucose Monitoring System, which enables the use of the Dario App, is compatible with the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, both of which were launched on September 21, 2018.

"Compatibility with the iPhone XS and XS Max further extends the market reach not only of our Dario™ Blood Glucose Monitoring System and Dario App, it also increases the value of our DarioEngage platform for healthcare providers and employers who are looking for a patient coaching platform that seamlessly integrates with the patient's mobile phone for real-time data and communication," stated Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of DarioHealth. "A prominent industry analyst estimates global shipments of iPhones in the second half of 2018 to be in the 75 to 80 million unit range. Our digital health solutions are designed to improve the health and wellbeing of people living with chronic conditions and the mobile phone is key point of contact, monitoring, and communication with patients. We are committed to enabling the use of our Dario system on all major mobile phone platforms."

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading global digital health company serving its users with dynamic mobile health solutions. In today's day and age, knowledge of health and treatment is being democratized, and we believe people deserve to know everything about their own health and have the best tools to manage their condition. DarioHealth employs a revolutionary approach whereby harnessing big data, we have developed a novel method for chronic disease data management, empowering people to analyze and personalize self-diabetes management in a totally new way without having the disease slow them down. DarioHealth has a commercial office in New York with an R&D center in Caesarea, Israel. For more information, visit http://mydario.investorroom.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company describes iPhone XS and XS Max compatibility extending market reach, describes the benefits of its products, and states that it is committed to enabling the use of its products on all major mobile phone platforms, it is using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

