Dario's Data-Driven Digital Health Platform Delivers Significant and Sustainable Improvements in Blood Pressure: Findings Published in JMIR Cardio

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (the "Company", "DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leader in global digital health, today announced publication of a new peer-reviewed study in JMIR Cardio demonstrating that data-driven nudges delivered via Dario's digital health platform are associated with significant and sustainable improvements in blood pressure ("BP") outcomes.

The study, titled "The Impact of Digital Intervention Messages Targeting Users With High Blood Pressure Events: Retrospective Real-World Study," analyzed real-world BP data from platform users whose health was tracked over time, comparing a cohort that received digital intervention messages to a propensity-matched control group.

According to the CDC, nearly 120 million people in the U.S. live with hypertension, a major public health challenge that has been identified as the leading preventable risk factor for premature death. 59% of Dario's clients today leverage its cardio-metabolic suite to support members in managing hypertension.

Key findings were that among users with high BP (high-BP cohort), those receiving digital nudges experienced a statistically significant reduction in monthly average systolic blood pressure three months after the intervention (B = –2.09; P < .001), compared to a smaller reduction in the control group (B = –1.06; P = .007). Users reporting higher lifestyle activity levels further achieved greater systolic blood pressure reduction (B = –5.27; P < .001), underscoring the additive benefit of behavioral engagement in conjunction with digital nudges.

This research provides important real-world clinical evidence that personalized, data-driven digital interventions can meaningfully reduce blood pressure in individuals with hypertension – and help maintain healthy BP levels in individuals without overt hypertension. The fact that BP improvements persisted over time after the initial intervention shows that digital nudges via Dario's platform are not merely momentary triggers, but instead can support sustained, long-term management of hypertension.

"This new study represents strong clinical evidence that data-driven digital nudges – when delivered reliably via a robust platform – can move the needle on key cardiovascular health outcomes," said Dr. Omar Manejwala, Chief Medical Officer at Dario. "Indeed, for employers, payers and health systems evaluating digital health , BP control and long-term sustainability are critical – and we believe that these data show Dario's approach delivers both."

"The findings reinforce Dario's belief that personalized, behavior-informed digital interventions – not just passive monitoring – are essential to achieving meaningful clinical impact," added Yifat Hershcovitz, PhD, Vice President of Clinical & Scientific Affairs at DarioHealth.

For employers and healthcare clients, this translates into measurable value: by improving BP control across populations, digital health platforms like Dario have the potential to reduce downstream cardiovascular risks, lower costs associated with complications and improve overall population health – all while integrating seamlessly with existing care workflows.

