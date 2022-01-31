DARK & LOVELY BRINGS BRIGHT, BOLD & BLONDE HOME WITH NEW UPLIFT BLEACH KIT

Now entering its 50th year, Dark & Lovely has been the go-to brand for Black women looking to achieve head-turning styles, while protecting the integrity of their hair. The brand continues to stay relevant with new innovations like the Uplift Bleach Kit, which appeals to consumers of all agers, including Gen Z and Millennials who are looking to express themselves through their style. Keeping in step with this, the new Uplift Bleach Kit features a patented, two-part system that is not only easy to use, but delivers up to 8 levels of dramatic lift - from Black to honey blonde to platinum. The new haircare solution also includes curl safe technology with encapsulated oils that provide 4x more hydration, while maintaining hair texture.

"As a newly converted blonde, I am thrilled for the launch of Dark & Lovely's new Bleach Kit," said actress, producer and Dark & Lovely Brand Ambassador, Storm Reid. "This has already become an absolute must-have in my beauty arsenal. What I really love is that I can actually use it to keep my hair looking amazing from home."

"When opting to go blonde, it's important to use products that not only help you to achieve your desired hue, but nourish the hair while respecting its natural curl pattern," said celebrity hairstylist Kendall Dorsey, who styles Kelly Rowland, Saweetie and Alicia Keys. "The Dark & Lovely Uplift Bleach Kit does just that, making it the perfect at-home staple for blonde bombshells."

The Dark & Lovely Uplift Bleach Kit is available for $8.49 at Walmart stores nationwide and Walmart.com. For more information about Dark & Lovely and the Uplift Bleach Kit, please visit DarkAndLovely.com or follow us on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

ABOUT DARK & LOVELY

Dark & Lovely, founded in 1972, was created to help Black women express and embrace their individual styles. As one of the first brands to celebrate the Black consumer, for 50 years Dark & Lovely has been known for offering innovative products and technology made exclusively for Black Women to address their specific beauty needs. As a subsidiary of L'Oréal USA, Dark & Lovely continues to unveil breakthrough hair innovations for women of color. For more information, visit www.darkandlovely.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PRODUCT IMAGES OR SAMPLES:

