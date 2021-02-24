Dark & Lovely For Protective Styles Collection Takes Your Hair On A Wellness Retreat

"The past year has reinforced the idea that haircare is self-care. Given protective styles continue to be worn and loved by our consumers, we are launching a new innovation from our Dark & Lovely Protective Styles collection, - Hair Hydrator. It's an easy way to care for the scalp and hair while wearing a protective style, that isn't limited to Self-Care Sundays," explains Kristen Blandon, Vice President of Marketing at SoftSheen-Carson, "Our Protective Styles collection already has proven solutions to cleanse, relieve tension and detangle, and we can't wait to see how people respond to the addition of 24-hour hydration and strength found in Hair Hydrator ."

Dark & Lovely introduced the Protective Styles Collection which includes the Tension Tamer, Cleansing Water, Hair Refresher, and Detangling Cream in early 2020 to make every major phase of caring for their braids, weaves, wigs, locs and natural hair, easier and more enjoyable. And as more women are learning to care for their hair at home, prolong their styles and even try new styles on themselves, this must-have collection will be there, providing carefully formulated solutions just for Black women and their needs.

To help spread the word about the line, Dark & Lovely has enlisted the help of celebrity hairstylist, Kendall Dorsey, who works with artists including Solange, Nicki Minaj, Yara Shahidi, and Alicia Keys to name a few.

"Protective styles can be super pampering and beneficial for your hair when handled with care. That's why its been so important for me to find products that I can rely on to keep my clients' hair whether in braids, locs or twists full of shine and moisture while giving them the ultimate comfort," says Dorsey. "With protective styles so in demand, the Hair Hydrator has quickly become my holy grail."

The Dark & Lovely for Protective Styles Collection is power packed with peppermint, avocado oils and aloe vera to stimulate post install, provide moisture, and restore shine and contains no parabens, no mineral oils and no dyes. The line is now available for purchase at WalMart, Target, RiteAid and Amazon for a suggested retail price of $6.99 each.

Dark & Lovely is proudly dedicated to the legacy of serving hair care and styling the needs of African American Women for over 45 years. As a subsidiary of the L'Oreal USA, Dark & Lovely continues to unveil breakthrough hair innovations for women of color. For more information, visit www.darkandlovely.com.

