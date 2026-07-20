Dark & Lovely Introduces "The Hairapist," A Bold New Campaign Celebrating Taking Hair Color Into Your Own Hands

The legendary hair color brand empowers women to protect their peace and their edges with Fade Resist

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark & Lovely, the pioneer in hair color formulated for curls, coils and tighter textures, has launched its newest campaign, 'The Hairapist'. Starring marketing executive and cultural powerhouse Bozoma Saint John as "The Hairapist" alongside media personality and podcaster Scottie Beam as her distressed client, the campaign tackles a modern phenomenon: the emotional exhaustion of "stylist codependency" and the dread of the last-minute "hey boo" cancelation text.

Grown-out roots, a last-minute schedule change or that dreaded "hey boo..." text. Hair emergencies happen. Meet the Hairapist, your color confidante, here to help detangle hair stress one session at a time. When life doesn't cooperate, Dark & Lovely has your back with rich, fade-resistant color, brilliant shine and up to 8 weeks of confidence, all from the comfort of home. #DarkandLovely #TakeColorIntoYourOwnHands #Hairapy #FadeResist Speed Speed

Set against a backdrop that is part luxury beauty studio, part therapist's office, "The Hairapist" humorously and empathetically detangles the messy middle of hair maintenance, from last-minute cancellations to strict deposit policies, while offering an empowering solution: reclaim your time, protect your peace, and take color into your own hands.

"Hair has always been one of the ways I express who I am, and like so many Black women, I've experienced the pressure that comes with it," said Bozoma Saint John. "What I love about this campaign is that it reminds us there isn't one right way to wear our hair. Confidence comes from making choices for yourself, and sometimes the healthiest thing you can do is let go of the expectations you've been carrying."

The campaign's hero film, directed by Myesha Evon Gardner, follows Scottie Beam rushing into Bozoma Saint John's Hairapist office in a panic after her stylist reschedules the day before her vacation. Met with empathy and humor, Scottie is handed a "prescription" for Dark & Lovely Fade Resist in the hero shade, Brown Cinnamon. The film tracks her transformation from grown-out roots to a rich chocolate brown silk press, showcasing the ease of at-home color and the versatility of Black hair.

"As Black women, the beauty salon has always been our sacred space for sisterhood and vulnerability, but sometimes you have to break free from the codependency to realize you've had the magic all along," said Keyanna Thompson, Marketing Director, Dark & Lovely. "Learning to do your own hair and color is a rite of passage. We take pride in our self-reliance, and there's no greater feeling than being asked, 'Where'd you get your hair done?' and getting to say, 'I did it myself.' We want everyone to feel that pride, reclaiming both their time and their coin, with Dark & Lovely as that reliable friend in your bathroom cabinet."

Dark & Lovely's Fade Resist collection offers over 21 shades delivering up to 8 weeks of fade-resistant color and shine for under $10 (SRP: $8.49). The vegan formula features a moisture-rich mask with shea butter, sunflower oil and vitamin E, providing 100% grey coverage and 40% more moisture after coloring.

Developed by Black-woman-owned agency Kitchen Table, the creative will run on Meta, YouTube and TikTok, supported by social-first educational content, creator partnerships and seeding to top fashion and beauty creators. Campaign activations include an interactive "Hair-apy Lounge" at CurlFest, where consumers can step into the iconic purple office and share their own hair-liberation journeys.

About Dark & Lovely

Dark & Lovely, founded in 1972, was created to help Black women express the most joyful, creative and unapologetic parts of themselves. As one of the first brands to celebrate the Black consumer and a legacy rooted in innovation and cultural pride, Dark & Lovely continues to create products designed to celebrate, protect, and honor the beauty and versatility of curls and coils and deeper skin tones. For more information, visit www.darkandlovely.com.

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SOURCE Dark & Lovely