DARK & LOVELY LAUNCHES 'PLAY IN COLOR' CAMPAIGN IN CELEBRATION OF BLACK BEAUTY AND EXPRESSION

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark & Lovely announces 'Play in Color,' a new brand initiative created to empower Black women to experiment and express their fun, playful side with color. With 'Play in Color' comes the debut of the brand's newest hair color collection, Fade Resist Immersive Bolds featuring three new shades – Poppin' Pink , Virtual Violet and Reality Red that inspire color creativity and allow consumers to immerse themselves in a bold color experience.

Dark & Lovely Fade Resist Immersive Bolds Collection

The Dark & Lovely Fade Resist collection has the largest offerings of colors for Black women. The newest additions are vegan and expertly made to pop on dark hair, while caring for textured hair and curls. Each shade provides up to 8 weeks of BOLD color and brilliant shine with a NEW Moisture Mask for more hydration.

"As a stylist, I'm constantly helping my clients express themselves through hair. The new Dark & Lovely Fade Resist Immersive Bolds Collection is an exciting addition to my toolkit." says celebrity hairstylist Dhairius Thomas , whose clients include Victoria Monet, Doechii, Winnie Harlow, and Jazmine Sullivan. "Its bold, vibrant colors empower my clients to push boundaries and create unforgettable looks. The new Moisture Mask is an added benefit by ensuring their hair stays healthy, so we don't have to worry about damage from the coloring process. Dark & Lovely Fade Resist Immersive Bolds is the perfect blend of boldness and care."

In addition to the new shades, Dark & Lovely Fade Resist unveils a fresh, new look with easy-to-follow instructions. As 72.4% of Black women use one or more boxes, the revamped design also includes a section recommending the appropriate number of boxes needed based on hair length and curl type, ensuring confidence in having enough product for at-home use. All shades will come with a new Moisture Mask specifically designed to restore hydration in textured hair. Infused with a powerful combination of shea butter, vitamin e and sunflower oil, its formula is designed to increase shine, control frizz and define curls. Paraben and silicone-free, the Moisture Mask increases moisture by 40% after dying hair.

Being able to express your personality and mood through your hair is an empowering experience. It allows the world to see who you really are and brings your style to life. With the new launch, Dark & Lovely intends to reach Gen Z consumers who desire bold colors with clean ingredients that take care of their natural hair. Additional 'Play in Color' announcements will be made throughout the year.

The Dark & Lovely Fade Resist Immersive Bolds Collection is available in major retailers nationwide including Walgreens, Amazon, Walmart, CVS, Family Dollar and more for $7.49. For more information about Dark & Lovely, visit our website HERE or follow on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

About Dark & Lovely

Dark & Lovely, founded in 1972, was created to help Black women express and embrace their individual styles. As one of the first brands to celebrate the Black consumer, for 50 years Dark & Lovely has been known for offering innovative products and technology made exclusively for Black Women to address their specific beauty needs. As a subsidiary of L'Oréal USA, Dark & Lovely continues to unveil breakthrough hair innovations for women of color. For more information, visit www.darkandlovely.com .

