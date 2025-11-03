Dark Atom Studios™ Unveils Teaser for Kid Paranormal, Starring John Schneider and Olivia Brown

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana-based production company Dark Atom Studios™ has released the official teaser for its upcoming supernatural adventure film, Kid Paranormal™, starring John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard) and Olivia Brown (Miami Vice).

Official poster for the supernatural comedy "Kid Paranormal." Mr. Simon (John Schneider) receives an old book from Adie and Lilly inside his mysterious bookstore in Kid Paranormal.

Kid Paranormal follows Adie, a teenage girl with the rare ability to see and talk to ghosts. When she and her best friend Lilly start a small ghost-hunting business to help people and make some money on the side, their first job at an old Louisiana camp takes a terrifying turn. What begins as a fun paranormal gig quickly leads to the discovery of a twenty-year-old mystery—and the girls learn that some jobs pay in chills instead of cash.

Directed by Joe Mexican and written by Joe Mexican and Brittanie VanDyke, Kid Paranormal blends eerie suspense with heartfelt humor, delivering a modern ghost story filled with Southern charm and supernatural thrills. The film features Adison Salcedo as Adie and Lillian Weatherford as Lilly, alongside Schneider and Brown in pivotal supporting roles.

"I wanted to make something spooky, funny, and full of heart," said writer-director Joe Mexican. "Kid Paranormal is about friendship, courage, and turning fear into something empowering. It's a story that celebrates the Louisiana culture and its people, all wrapped in a supernatural adventure."

Filmed entirely in Louisiana, the production showcases local talent both in front of and behind the camera. Kid Paranormal marks Dark Atom Studios' first feature film release and will be followed by a comic book adaptation expanding the world of Adie and Lilly's ghost-hunting adventures.

Watch the Official Teaser: https://youtu.be/FgPXdMphpyI

For official stills, key art, and press materials, visit the Kid Paranormal EPK page: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1gaFGgPNUgCQ3kHAJR-L5QOHSip53hOrG?usp=drive_link

About Dark Atom Studios™

Founded by filmmaker Joe Mexican, Dark Atom Studios™ is a Louisiana-based production company focused on storytelling that blends genre, emotion, and Southern identity. The studio is also home to the DopeSmack™ comic and film series, part of the expanding Dark Atom Universe™.

Media Contact

Dark Atom Studios™

+1 (225) 305-2751

[email protected]

www.DarkAtomStudios.com

© DARK ATOM STUDIOS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

SOURCE Dark Atom Studios