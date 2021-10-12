Dark Beer Market size to grow by USD 23.47 Bn|Rising Demand For Dark Beer Among Millennials to Boost Growth|Technavio

The dark beer market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rising demand for dark beer among millennials, product launches, and increasing number of breweries will offer immense growth opportunities. However, stringent regulations and heavy taxations, rising competition from other alcoholic beverages, and the increasing number of campaigns against alcohol consumption will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Dark Beer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Off Trade



On Trade

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Dark Beer Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The dark beer market report covers the following areas:

Dark Beer Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the dark beer market, including Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Beavertown Brewery, Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Mikkeller ApS, Stone Brewing Co., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the dark beer market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Dark Beer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist dark beer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dark beer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dark beer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dark beer market vendors

Dark Beer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 23.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Canada, and Belgium Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Beavertown Brewery, Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Mikkeller ApS, Stone Brewing Co., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

