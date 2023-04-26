Dark chocolate market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62% from 2022 to 2027, Growing demand for dark chocolates as gifts to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dark chocolate market size is set to grow by USD 30,084.86 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 8.62%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dark Chocolate Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alfred Ritter GmbH and Co. KG, Barry Callebaut AG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Delfi Ltd., Ferrero International S.A., Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., Ghirardelli Chocolate Co., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Neuhaus NV, ROSHEN Corp., SCHMITTEN, T Con Food Products, The CAMPCO Ltd., The Hershey Co., Vosges Haut Chocolat Ltd., and Yildiz Holding AS are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Dark chocolate market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Conventional



Organic

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

The conventional segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. In this segment, dark chocolate products are made using traditional cocoa beans, which are grown using synthetic pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers. These products may contain artificial preservatives, flavors, and colors. Traditional dark chocolate products are less expensive than organic or specialty dark chocolate products. They are sold as bars, blocks, chips, and other products.

Dark chocolate market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis and scope

Some of the major vendors of the dark chocolate market include Alfred Ritter GmbH and Co. KG, Barry Callebaut AG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Delfi Ltd., Ferrero International S.A., Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., Ghirardelli Chocolate Co., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Neuhaus NV, ROSHEN Corp., SCHMITTEN, T Con Food Products, The CAMPCO Ltd., The Hershey Co., Vosges Haut Chocolat Ltd., and Yildiz Holding AS. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15 vendors operating in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - The company offers dark chocolates, namely Lindt Excellence Madagascar Cacao Dark Chocolate Bar, Lindt Excellence Ecuador Cacao Dark Chocolate Bar, Lindt Excellence Dark Cocoa Pure, Lindt Excellence Dark Lime Intense Bar, and Lindt Les Grandes Dark Hazelnut Bar.

Delfi Ltd. - The company offers dark chocolates, namely Delfi Swiss Dark Chocolate Cocoa.

Ferrero International S.A. - The company offers dark chocolates, namely Ferrero Rondnoir dark chocolate.

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. - The company offers dark chocolates, namely Hopkins dark chocolate and Belmar Sugar-Free dark chocolate, through its subsidiary Bloomer Chocolate Co.

The report also covers the following areas:

The health benefits of dark chocolate are driving the market growth. According to various studies, the antioxidants present in dark chocolate protect against disease-causing free radicals. The flavonoids in these chocolates can improve heart health and cognitive performance. Dark chocolate also contains cocoa polyphenols, which control cholesterol levels. In addition, these chocolates contain high amounts of soluble fiber and minerals. Consuming dark chocolate can improve blood circulation and decrease blood pressure. Consumers are becoming aware of the health benefits of dark chocolate. As a result, the demand for these products is increasing. Therefore, the health benefits of dark chocolate are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The growing influence of online retailing is a key trend in the market. Chocolate makers are expanding their customer base and improving their profit margins through e-commerce. The increasing number of internet users is fueling the popularity of online channels. Online shopping portals offer enhanced product visibility, user-friendly website design, and secure transactions. Therefore, many manufacturers target the internet-savvy customer segment. This business model helps reduce operating and overhead costs. Therefore, the increasing influence of online retail is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The volatility in raw material prices is challenging market growth. Cocoa is the most important ingredient used to make dark chocolates. Other main ingredients include sugar, milk, nuts, and corn sweeteners. However, the prices of these commodities are high. Moreover, the production of cocoa butter is complex and expensive. This leads to low supply, which, in turn, leads to fluctuation in prices. Africa is the largest producer of cocoa globally. However, factors such as civil and political unrest, labor issues, weather conditions, and plant disease impact the supply of raw materials. Therefore, limited cocoa supply and rising prices may impede market growth during the forecast period.

Dark Chocolate Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist dark chocolate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dark chocolate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dark chocolate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dark chocolate market vendors

What's new?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Dark Chocolate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 30,084.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.56 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries US, Germany, Belgium, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alfred Ritter GmbH and Co. KG, Barry Callebaut AG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Delfi Ltd., Ferrero International S.A., Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., Ghirardelli Chocolate Co., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Neuhaus NV, ROSHEN Corp., SCHMITTEN, T Con Food Products, The CAMPCO Ltd., The Hershey Co., Vosges Haut Chocolat Ltd., and Yildiz Holding AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

