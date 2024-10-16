Dark Fiber Market in Malaysia projected to grow by USD 173.9 million (2024-2028) as global internet traffic increases, driven by AI, says Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation- The dark fiber market size in Malaysia is estimated to grow by USD 173.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.87% during the forecast period. Rise in global internet traffic is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing investments in ultra-long-haul networks. However, high initial investments and leasing costs of dark fiber poses a challenge. Key market players include AT and T Inc., Fiberail Sdn Bhd, MSA Resources Sdn Bhd, SEAX GLOBAL, Telekom Malaysia Berhad, and TIME dotCom Bhd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dark fiber market in malaysia 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Service (Long-haul services, Short-haul services, and Colocation facilities services), Type (Multi-mode and Single-mode), and Geography (APAC) Region Covered Malaysia Key companies profiled AT and T Inc., Fiberail Sdn Bhd, MSA Resources Sdn Bhd, SEAX GLOBAL, Telekom Malaysia Berhad, and TIME dotCom Bhd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Ultra-long-haul optic networks, which enable long-distance information transmission via optical fiber cables, have gained prominence in the global market. These networks span from several kilometers to thousands, connecting countries and cities. Most networks utilize 10 Gb/s-based Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) systems, offering 32 channels or more. DWDM technology increases bandwidth on existing fiber networks. The escalating mobile communication traffic due to online services necessitates fiber optic cable providers to adopt DWDM. Ultra-long-haul fiber systems reduce signal attenuation compared to copper cabling, making them ideal for undersea cabling. Vendors lease dark fiber to end-users, reducing deployment costs. The expansion of ultra-long-haul networks will fuel the dark fiber market's growth in Malaysia during the forecast period.

The Dark Fiber market in Malaysia is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for high-speed network connectivity in the telecom industry. Network management is a top trend, with businesses seeking reliable, scalable, and low-latency fiber networks to support large data flows and enhance security. Fiber optic communications, including unlit fiber, are key technologies, with 5G services and cloud-based internet services leading the way. Pricing is a critical factor, with cost-effectiveness a major consideration for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and OTT platforms. Collaborations between key players like GTT Communications, Landmark Dividend, Crown Castle, NexGen Networks, Sorrento Networks, FirstLight, Windstream, Columbus, and Data Center infrastructure developers are driving network infrastructure development. The estimated bandwidth demand from HD video quality, augmented reality, virtual reality, autonomous vehicles, and remote working is fueling the market's growth. Multi-Mode and Single-Mode Fibers are essential for delivering high-speed connectivity, making them indispensable for 5G networks and internet services.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The dark fiber market in Malaysia faces significant challenges, primarily due to the high upfront investments and leasing costs required to light and maintain the dark fiber connections. Establishing a dark fiber network involves integrating essential equipment such as amplifiers, filters, receivers, and transmitters. These costs are typically passed on to customers, making dark fiber an expensive option for many businesses. Additionally, the cost of leasing dark fiber can vary significantly depending on the location and end-user requirements. Expanding network capacity necessitates upgrading and replacing existing equipment, leading to additional expenses. Identifying faults in long-haul optical fiber cables can be challenging and time-consuming, resulting in increased costs and lost productivity. Despite these challenges, the dark fiber market in Malaysia continues to grow, offering businesses high-speed, secure, and dedicated fiber optic connections.

faces significant challenges, primarily due to the high upfront investments and leasing costs required to light and maintain the dark fiber connections. Establishing a dark fiber network involves integrating essential equipment such as amplifiers, filters, receivers, and transmitters. These costs are typically passed on to customers, making dark fiber an expensive option for many businesses. Additionally, the cost of leasing dark fiber can vary significantly depending on the location and end-user requirements. Expanding network capacity necessitates upgrading and replacing existing equipment, leading to additional expenses. Identifying faults in long-haul optical fiber cables can be challenging and time-consuming, resulting in increased costs and lost productivity. Despite these challenges, the dark fiber market in continues to grow, offering businesses high-speed, secure, and dedicated fiber optic connections. The Dark Fiber market in Malaysia is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for reliable and secure network infrastructure from various sectors. Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Telecommunications companies, and businesses adopting remote working policies are driving this demand. OTT platforms and content providers also require high-bandwidth connectivity for streaming services. GTT Communications, Landmark Dividend, Crown Castle, NexGen Networks, Sorrento Networks, FirstLight, Windstream, Columbus, and other key players are investing in infrastructure development to meet this demand. Data centers and campus networks are key areas of focus, with the need for data center connectivity and multimode fiber becoming essential. Broadcasting and digital transformation initiatives in sectors like IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Services, and 5G Networks require high-speed internet and long-distance connectivity. Strategic partnerships with data center operators and hyperscalers are crucial for network performance and maintenance. Fiber optic cables and monitoring systems are essential for secure and high-performance networks. Overall, the market is estimated to grow significantly, with investment in long-haul networks and short-range communications being key areas of focus.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This dark fiber market in Malaysia report extensively covers market segmentation by

Service 1.1 Long-haul services

1.2 Short-haul services

1.3 Colocation facilities services Type 2.1 Multi-mode

2.2 Single-mode Geography 3.1 APAC

1.1 Long-haul services- The Dark Fiber market in Malaysia is growing steadily, with several key players investing in this advanced technology. Companies such as Telekom Malaysia and Time DotCom are expanding their dark fiber networks to cater to the increasing demand for high-speed, secure data transmission. Dark fiber provides businesses with the flexibility to manage their own network infrastructure, leading to improved efficiency and cost savings. This trend is expected to continue as more organizations seek reliable and customizable data solutions.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

The Dark Fiber market in Malaysia is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity and bandwidth in various sectors. Fiber optic communications play a crucial role in delivering network management solutions with enhanced security, reliability, and scalability. Unlit fiber offers cost-effectiveness to businesses seeking to build their own fiber networks. The telecom industry is leveraging fiber networks to roll out 5G services, addressing the surging bandwidth demand for HD video quality, augmented reality, and virtual reality applications. Network infrastructure is being upgraded to support low-latency requirements for autonomous vehicles and remote working. Internet Service Providers and OTT platforms are also investing in dark fiber to ensure seamless connectivity and improve the overall telecommunications experience. Pricing remains a key factor, with GTT Communications and Landmark Dividend among those offering competitive solutions.

Market Research Overview

Dark Fiber Market in Malaysia is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-speed internet and the rollout of 5G services. Fiber optic communications have become the backbone of modern telecom networks, providing low-latency, scalable, and reliable connectivity. Unlit fiber is gaining popularity due to its cost-effectiveness and ability to offer customized bandwidth solutions. The telecom industry is investing heavily in fiber networks to meet the surging bandwidth demand for HD video quality, augmented reality, virtual reality, and autonomous vehicles. Network management is crucial for ensuring network performance and security. Collaborations between infrastructure developers, data center operators, and internet service providers are driving the expansion of fiber networks. Multi-mode and single-mode fibers are used for different applications, with multi-mode fibers suitable for short-range communications and single-mode fibers for long-haul networks. Cloud-based services, OTT platforms, and digital transformation initiatives are also fueling the growth of the dark fiber market. Network infrastructure development is estimated to continue, with strategic partnerships and investment in maintenance and monitoring systems playing key roles.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Service

Long-haul Services



Short-haul Services



Colocation Facilities Services

Type

Multi-mode



Single-mode

Geography

APAC

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio