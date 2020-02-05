Dark Heart Announces Grand Opening of Cannabis Biosciences Facility Half Moon Bay

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark Heart Nursery (DHN), a leading California based cannabis genomics, diagnostics and applied biotechnology company, is pleased to announce the opening of their brand new 70,000 sq. ft facility this Spring.

Dark Heart Nursery (DHN), a leading California based cannabis genomics, diagnostics and applied biotechnology company, is pleased to announce the opening of a new 70,000 sq. ft square foot production and research nursery facility in Half Moon Bay, California. Capitalizing on the success of their Oakland California facility, Dark Heart is aggressively investing in plant science. The company's recent discovery of Hop Latent Viroid in cannabis is driving robust demand for clean plants across California. The Half Moon Bay facility will enable Dark Heart to meet the continued and growing demand for its disease-free, premium genetic material by both retail and commercial customers. Dark Heart was the first company to identify and eradicate the devastating Hop Latent Viroid (HpLVd) pathogen. As a result of increasing awareness of the disease, there is growing demand throughout California for diagnostic / curative services and clean outsourced genetics. The facility will help address that need.

Since its inception over 12 years ago, Dark Heart has gained an unparalleled reputation for its high-quality cannabis plants. Among other achievements, Dark Heart was the first cannabis nursery to incorporate tissue culture technology into its plant production systems, ensuring high-quality clean plants. In recent years they've pioneered new value-adding product configurations such as seedlings, and teens. They also offer a broad selection of plants to home growers through retail dispensaries.

"Here at Dark Heart, we strive to support industry & consumer growth and success. As our customers look to grow and diversify their businesses, Dark Heart provides solutions to help customers achieve their goals, bringing new opportunities for us and our customers." said Dan Grace , CEO. "We are very much looking forward to our new Half Moon Bay production facility which will allow us to more successfully meet the needs of large scale producers throughout California, and allowing us to introduce new product lines to meet the ever-changing needs of California's cultivation economy. This facility represents a significant milestone in Dark Heart's core mission to help farmers thrive."

In addition to its core production capability, the new facility will be home to the company's emerging plant breeding program, where Dark Heart will produce new standout varieties and seed stock.

The Dark Heart team includes a well-rounded group of scientific professionals, business leaders, horticulturalists and industry veterans who are dedicated to driving Cannabis innovation forward. This facility represents a significant milestone in the team's core mission to empower farmers to thrive.

About Dark Heart Nursery:

Dark Heart's mission is to empower growers to thrive by pioneering innovative products and services. Dark Heart is one of California's oldest and most respected cannabis brands, having garnered a reputation over the past 12 years for their high-quality clones. Headquartered In Oakland, California, the company employs over 60 people at four locations. Dark Heart is focused on research, plant genetics and pathology to ensure its customers are afforded high-quality, pest and disease-free, plants. Dark Heart also offers diagnostic and curative services for the HpLVd viroid and other plant pathogens. For additional information please visit www.darkheartnursery.com .

