Dark Horse Cannabis Announces Acquisition of Greenlight Dispensary in West Helena, Arkansas

News provided by

Dark Horse Cannabis

Oct 07, 2024, 17:25 ET

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark Horse Cannabis, a leading manufacturer in the cannabis industry known for crafting high-quality edibles, concentrates, and other various cannabis products, is excited to announce the acquisition of Green Light Dispensary in West Helena, Arkansas. The store will be transitioned to operate under the Speakeasy by Dark Horse brand in October while the West Helena location at 2000 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Helena, AR 72342 serves as a temporary site before relocating permanently to Brinkley, Arkansas.

The Brinkley location will enhance the Dark Horse Cannabis presence in the Arkansas market, bringing a better customer experience to West Helena patients. This move will not only facilitate greater accessibility to premium cannabis products for local customers but also promote growth in the local community by providing new job opportunities.

"Our move to Brinkley will give us an opportunity to enhance the customer experience and foster brand loyalty," said Casey Flippo, CEO of Dark Horse Cannabis. "We are committed to providing our customers with the high-quality products they deserve, ensuring they feel valued and supported in their cannabis journey." The store acquisition and new location emphasize the company's future growth strategy, reinforcing Dark Horse's commitment to expanding its footprint in key markets while delivering exceptional value to its community.

For more information about Dark Horse Cannabis, please contact Sean Clarkson, Chief Financial Officer, at 501.743.8456 or [email protected].

About Dark Horse Cannabis: Dark Horse Cannabis is a leading manufacturer in the cannabis industry, specializing in crafting high-quality edibles, concentrates, and other cannabis products for various brands and companies. Boasting a significant presence in Missouri, Arkansas, and Mississippi spanning both wholesale and retail aspects, the company is committed to setting new benchmarks in quality and consumer engagement, epitomizing integrity and innovation across the states where it operates. More information about Dark Horse Cannabis can be found at www.darkhorsecannabis.com and @_darkhorseofficial.

Contact: Sean Clarkson, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 501.743.8456
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Dark Horse Cannabis

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

COCO Labs Rebrands to Dark Horse Cannabis in Missouri

COCO Labs Rebrands to Dark Horse Cannabis in Missouri

Dark Horse Cannabis is proud to announce its rebrand from COCO Labs, signaling a new chapter marked by a refreshed identity and continued dedication...
Dark Horse Cannabis Announces Opening of Headquarters in Northwest Arkansas

Dark Horse Cannabis Announces Opening of Headquarters in Northwest Arkansas

In a strategic move to support its growth and innovation, Dark Horse Cannabis, a leading regional cannabis manufacturer and retailer, is excited to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cannabis

Image1

Retail

Image1

Corporate Expansion

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics