Dark Horse Cannabis Announces Opening of Headquarters in Northwest Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to support its growth and innovation, Dark Horse Cannabis, a leading regional cannabis manufacturer and retailer, is excited to announce the establishment of its headquarters in Rogers, Arkansas, effective August 1, 2024.

The new headquarters, located in the Pinnacle Hills district of Rogers, Arkansas, allows Dark Horse Cannabis to consolidate its management functions across the region. The creation of the Rogers headquarters positions the company closer to key markets and provides access to world class retail and consumer packaged goods talent. Through its new headquarters, Dark Horse Cannabis is expanding its workforce to drive further innovation and growth in the cannabis sector.

"This relocation to Northwest Arkansas marks a significant milestone for Dark Horse Cannabis," said Casey Flippo, Chief Executive Officer, of Dark Horse Cannabis. "We are thrilled about the opportunities this move presents for our team and our ability to deliver exceptional cannabis products in all of our markets."

The move is expected to benefit Dark Horse Cannabis by optimizing operational efficiencies and enhancing the company's talent to meet the growing and ever-evolving cannabis industry. Employees will enjoy a dynamic working environment that encourages collaboration and growth, while stakeholders, including investors and brand partners, can expect continued excellence and innovation.

"This decision aligns perfectly with our long-term strategy to expand our footprint and lead product innovation in the cannabis industry," added Flippo.

For more information about Dark Horse Cannabis and its relocation to Northwest Arkansas, please contact Sean Clarkson, Chief Financial Officer, at 501.743.8456 or [email protected].

About Dark Horse Cannabis: Dark Horse Cannabis is a leading manufacturer in the cannabis industry, specializing in crafting high-quality edibles, concentrates, and other cannabis products for various brands and companies. Boasting a significant presence in Missouri, Arkansas, and Mississippi spanning both wholesale and retail aspects, the company is committed to setting new benchmarks in quality and consumer engagement, epitomizing integrity and innovation across the states where it operates. More information about Dark Horse Cannabis can be found at www.darkhorsecannabis.com and @_darkhorseofficial.

