Dark Horse Cannabis Marks First Harvest at Richmond, Kentucky Cultivation Facility

A milestone moment for Kentucky's medical cannabis program and local workforce.

RICHMOND, Ky., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark Horse Cannabis announced the completion of its first harvest at its licensed Tier III medical cannabis cultivation facility in Richmond, Kentucky. The facility is owned and operated by Natural State GreenGrass CannaCo, doing business as Dark Horse Cannabis.

Ribbon cutting ceremony at Dark Horse Cannabis cultivation facility

The harvest, completed on Thursday, December 11, represents a key operational milestone as Kentucky's medical cannabis program continues to move from development into active production. As a licensed Tier III cultivation facility, the Richmond site is designed to support scaled, compliant cultivation while contributing to the foundational supply infrastructure needed for a stable, long-term medical cannabis market in the Commonwealth.

The Richmond cultivation facility has created new jobs in Madison County, employing a local workforce trained in regulated agricultural operations, compliance standards, and medical cannabis production. The facility reflects an emphasis on professional cultivation practices and workforce development as Kentucky builds out its medical cannabis infrastructure.

Earlier this week, Dark Horse marked the milestone with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Richmond facility on Wednesday, January 14, welcoming Governor Andy Beshear, industry professionals, and local and state officials. The event recognized the completion of the facility and its role in advancing Kentucky's medical cannabis program from planning into active cultivation and production, while highlighting the collaboration between regulators, operators, and community partners that made the project possible.

"From cultivation to dispensaries, every process of the Medical Cannabis program is now up and running in Kentucky and Natural State GreenGrass CannaCo in Richmond is going to build on that progress," said Gov. Andy Beshear. "We made a promise to help find relief for Kentuckians suffering from PTSD, cancer and other serious conditions and I am proud to say we've delivered. Together, we'll keep working to make sure every eligible Kentuckian can access safe medical cannabis when they need it."

Throughout the development of the facility, Dark Horse has worked in close alignment with Kentucky regulators and industry partners, recognizing the role collaboration plays in launching a successful medical cannabis program. The company acknowledges the Kentucky Office of Medical Cannabis for its guidance and oversight, and the Commonwealth for establishing a strong framework that supports a safe, compliant, and sustainable medical cannabis program.

"Reaching our first harvest in Richmond is a significant milestone, not just for Dark Horse, but for Kentucky's medical cannabis program as a whole," said Casey Flippo, CEO of Gold Leaf Management. "From the outside, it can feel like this process has taken time, especially for patients who have been ready and waiting, but building a medical cannabis program at this scale requires significant infrastructure, compliance, and coordination. The foundation the Commonwealth has put in place, along with the work of regulators and industry partners, is what makes it possible to build something sustainable and reliable for the long term, and we're proud to be contributing to that here in Kentucky."

With the first harvest complete, the Richmond cultivation facility has finalized production and successfully brought product to market beginning January 15 with the grand opening of Speakeasy Dispensary in Lexington. Additional licensed dispensaries are slated to open in the coming days with Dark Horse product available at launch. Dark Horse is among the first large-scale cultivators with product available for sale in Kentucky and remains focused on consistency, compliance, and long-term operational stability as the state's medical cannabis program continues to take shape.

Media Contact

Wendy Brown

Director of Marketing & Creative

Gold Leaf Management

[email protected]

About Dark Horse Cannabis

Dark Horse Cannabis is a cannabis brand focused on disciplined cultivation operations in Kentucky. With an emphasis on compliance, consistency, and long-term responsibility, Dark Horse approaches cultivation with the goal of supporting a stable, reliable medical cannabis supply that patients and communities can trust. The company is committed to contributing positively to the Commonwealth's medical cannabis industry through responsible operations, collaboration, and continued investment in the communities where it operates.

SOURCE Dark Horse Cannabis