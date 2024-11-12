Dark Horse Cannabis Partners with Cannadips to Launch Smokeless Cannabis Pouches in Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark Horse Cannabis is pleased to announce its partnership with Cannadips to introduce their innovative smokeless cannabis pouches to the Arkansas market.

Cannadips is the Original Smokeless Cannabis and Hemp pouch that is found in over 6,000 stores nationwide. "While our hemp pouches are found across the country, our cannabis pouches have been only available in California. It is an honor to be able to provide the people of Arkansas with our pouches as our first launch outside of the Golden State," said Case Mandel, CEO of Cannadips. "With the emergence of nicotine pouches and the long lineage of dipping in the South, we believe Cannadips will be the go-to alternative for the consumers in Arkansas."

Dark Horse CEO, Casey Flippo, echoed this enthusiasm, stating, "Our partnership with Cannadips allows us to bring cutting-edge, smokeless alternatives to Arkansas consumers, enhancing our commitment to offering premium cannabis products."

The launch will feature a variety of unique flavors and formulations, catering to an evolving consumer base looking for discreet and enjoyable alternatives. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in elevating local access to innovative cannabis solutions, and both companies are looking forward to providing Arkansas patients with a new method of consumption that is not only discreet and fast-acting, but also can provide utility to consumers looking for an alternative option to smokeless tobacco and nicotine.

For more information about Dark Horse Cannabis, please contact Casey Flippo, Chief Executive Officer, at 870.476.0670 or [email protected] .

About Dark Horse Cannabis: Dark Horse Cannabis is a leading manufacturer in the cannabis industry, specializing in crafting high-quality edibles, concentrates, and other cannabis products for various brands and companies. Boasting a significant presence in Missouri, Arkansas, and Mississippi spanning both wholesale and retail aspects, the company is committed to setting new benchmarks in quality and consumer engagement, epitomizing integrity and innovation across the states where it operates. More information about Dark Horse Cannabis can be found at www.darkhorsecannabis.com and @_darkhorseofficial.

About Cannadips: Cannadips is the Original Smokeless and Cannabis and Hemp pouch from Humboldt County, CA. Cannadips are found in over 6,000 stores nationwide and on 3 continents. Utilizing patented technology that delivers flavor in an unparalleled experience due to a proprietary coconut fiber medium, Cannadips is the leading dip and nicotine pouch alternative. More information about Cannadips can be found at www.cannadips.com and @cannadips.

