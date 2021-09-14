Dark Horse CPAs Joins the Botkeeper Partner Ecosystem to Further Support Their Firm's Principals In Providing Superior Client Service

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark Horse CPAs is on a mission to democratize best-in-class technologies, resources and infrastructure to CPAs so they can provide better client service, make more money, and live a more balanced life.

An essential component of how they accomplish this mission is by deploying leading-edge technology that affords their CPAs the time and brain space for strategic collaboration with clients. Enter Botkeeper. Botkeeper has become an indispensable resource for Dark Horse CPAs, enabling them to substantially reduce the amount of time spent on data entry, and the proverbial debits and credits. With Botkeeper AI and ML enablement tools, Dark Horse CPAs have the ability to help clients to synthesize their financial performance as a whole and provide strategic guidance.

Entrepreneurially-minded Dark Horse CPAs can build and scale a book of business at the firm, collaborate with like-minded peers, design their work around their desired lifestyle, and control the amount of money they make from their efforts. They even help those in their Accelerator Program build a 6-figure book from scratch in 6 months, all while earning a 6-figure salary. Ultimately, Dark Horse endeavors to handle everything outside of delivering client service for their CPAs to allow them to do what they do best, and avoid the burnout that plagues public accounting and has contributed to a significant talent shortage.

Chase Birky, CEO of Dark Horse CPAs shared a metaphor with us to explain the situation, "You can't be in the trenches and at 30,000 feet at the same time. And, you can't just climb to 30,000 feet immediately. For CPAs to be the caliber of advisor they aspire to be, they need tools and resources to keep them at the altitude needed for strategic thought and conversation." He concluded by exclaiming, "this is what Botkeeper enables us to do!"

"Taking a leap into the technology abyss to find the right solution for a firm can be harrowing and a burden of time," relays Enrico Palmerino, CEO of Botkeeper. "Botkeeper is radically different, as we are the only automated bookkeeping application with human-assistance and a machine learning model that gets more intelligent with each accounting firm and more data we add to our platform. We are excited to have Dark Horse CPAs join and expand the Botkeeper Partner Ecosystem with their forward-thinking approach for accounting professionals and their clients. Their Principals will be advantageous in Dark Horse CPAs scaling and growth."

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper is a leading automated bookkeeping solution that provides accounting firms and their clients a powerful combination of skilled accountants, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. The various packages provide full-suite bookkeeping & pre-accounting solutions, a consolidated platform consisting of tools to optimize firm processes, and the highest quality support, all designed to meet our clients' unique needs at any stage of growth. Accounting firms running on Botkeeper are able to grow their book of business, diversify their service offering, increase capacity, and reduce stress during tax time—all while improving their overhead costs. The powerful and easy-to-use solution has helped firms across the United States to maximize their potential, better serve their clients, and do more of what they love. Learn more about Botkeeper here!

About Dark Horse CPAs

Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa .

