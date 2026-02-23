Dark Places Big Screen Premiere Announced & Hits TUBI, Fawesome & More - Horror Movie News

Retro-inspired slasher from filmmaker Geno McGahee expands from streaming platforms to theatrical screenings

WATCH DARK PLACES HERE

AGAWAM, Mass., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Satanic Panic slasher DARK PLACES has landed on Tubi and Fawesome and is lined up for various big-screen showings in the weeks and months to come. Written and directed by New England filmmaker Geno McGahee, DARK PLACES is a throwback to cult films of the 1970s like RACE WITH THE DEVIL and DEVIL'S RAIN with a modern twist.

"DARK PLACES is a love letter to the gritty, fearless horror films of the 1970s that inspired me to start making movies. I wanted to capture that raw energy while giving audiences something fresh, shocking, and unpredictable," said McGahee.

"Independent film is about passion, creativity, and pushing boundaries, and DARK PLACES represents all of that for me," McGahee added, "I'm excited for audiences to discover it both in theaters and on streaming."

McGahee has invited everyone to view it on streaming services and to try to make the big-screen premiere at Agawam Cinemas in Agawam, MA, on March 14th at 7 PM. It's an opportunity to meet the cast and crew, watch the film on the big screen, and experience the shocks and surprises the film has in store.

With the recently released popularity of IRON LUNG by influencer Markiplier, the decision was made to push DARK PLACES into more big-screen showings throughout the New England area, with the hopes of bringing independent films to the masses and introducing fresh voices and visions to the market.

Along with DARK PLACES, another notable film has been released. SUDDEN LIGHT, a Gregory Hatanaka film, has also landed on Tubi and Fawesome and has been creating quite a stir. The film mixes elements of action and drama into an interesting and fun time that has been succeeding through word of mouth alone.

Both DARK PLACES and SUDDEN LIGHT are released by Cinema Epoch, which is quickly becoming the home of quality independent film.

About Cinema Epoch

Celebrating its 18th year, Cinema Epoch continues to bring an eclectic mix of entertainment to new generations of audiences around the world. The company distributes feature films to the theatrical, DVD and digital markets. In addition to presenting genre films to audiences, it also plans to release a slate of international arthouse films under its Cineridge Classics label. Partners include Amazon Video, AppleTV, Roku Channel, TubiTV, Hulu, Fandango At Home, MVD Visual and others. The company also plans to produce a slate of twenty original film productions annually.

https://www.cinemaepoch.com/

