Dark Spirits Global Market Report 2022: Significant Growth in the Food and Beverage Industry Driving Sector

The global dark spirits market reached a value of US$ 84.24 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 122.92 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.00% during 2022-2027.



Dark Spirits Market Trends:

Significant growth in the food and beverage industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing preference for premium craft spirits, especially among the millennials, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Dark spirits are widely served across restaurants, hotels, bars and pubs and combined with exotic flavored juices and sparkling water to provide innovative experiences to the consumers.

Additionally, the advent of online delivery services for alcohol is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Brands and retailers are participating in online promotional campaigns through social media platforms to increase the brand awareness among the consumers.

Product manufacturers are also launching clean label dark spirits manufactured using organic, genetically modified organism (GMO)-free, additive-free and naturally sourced ingredients to meet the requirements of health-conscious consumers. Other factors, including significant growth in the spirit tourism industry, along with rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global dark spirits market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, distribution channel and application.



Breakup by Type:

Whiskey

Rum

Brandy

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

On Trade

Off Trade

Breakup by Application:

Bars

Restaurants

Pubs

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

